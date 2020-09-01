PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:25 a.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.

4:53 p.m. — A large gathering was reported in the area of Maple Street.

5:29 p.m. — A large gathering was reported at Blue Heron Court.

7:03 p.m. — A gathering with people not wearing masks was reported on C Street.

7:15 p.m. — A party with few masks being worn was reported on Brandi Way.

7:45 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Darrow Street.

7:49 p.m. — About 12 people were reportedly not wearing masks on Brandi Way.

8 p.m. — A party with no masks was reported on Maple Street.

8:10 p.m. — A large gathering was reported on Merman Drive.

9:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on B Street.

Saturday

12:02 a.m. — Mask violations were reported on Providence Court.

1:03 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after a report of trespassing on Maple Street.

10:17 a.m. — Infractions were issued following a traffic accident on Grand Avenue and Main Street.

12:51 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.

7:19 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Linden Street after a report that a male defaced the property.

8:49 p.m. — Police received a video of a person urinating or defecating on B Street.

10:50 p.m. — A 39-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended licenses on Timothy Street and Hall Drive.

Police responded to at least 15 complaints of noise or parties with possible COVID-19 proclamation violations Saturday.

Sunday

12:35 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

1:17 a.m. — A fire was reported on Valley Road.

2:27 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.

10:20 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Opal Street.

11:49 a.m. — A man was reportedly harassing employees and a family about children not wearing masks on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:09 a.m. — EMS responded to an accident on Halpin Road in Pullman.

11:21 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.

3:54 p.m. — A vehicle rollover was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.

6:53 p.m. — An accidental gunshot wound to the hand was reported on State Route 27 in Palouse.

11:22 p.m. — A wildland fire in Clarkston was extinguished.

Saturday

1:30 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Front Street in Albion.

11:19 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported in Garfield.

11:57 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Thorn Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Friday

9:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Blaine Street.

9:46 a.m. — Prescription medications were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

1:12 p.m. — A political sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.

4:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on South Jackson and West Third streets.

6:29 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.

6:54 p.m. — A rape kit was collected for evidence at Gritman Medical Center.

10:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Circle Drive.

11:23 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.

Saturday

12:46 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.

1:26 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 900 block of West C Street.

3:06 a.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man on the 500 block of West A Street was taken to Gritman.

1:39 p.m. — A pillowcase with a bird’s head was reportedly found on the 100 block of Baker Street.

2:26 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly rummaged through on the 600 block of Victoria Drive but nothing was stolen.

4:27 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.

6:57 p.m. — A male reported that he was robbed by three people — one of them allegedly had a gun — Friday on the 500 block of University Avenue. Police are investigating.

11:54 p.m. — People at a party on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue were reportedly throwing glass bottles into the roadway.

11:56 p.m. — A balcony full of people reportedly threw bottles at an individual on the 1400 block of West A Street.

Sunday

3:55 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.

12:52 p.m. — A male reportedly stole candy from Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road. The male was gone when police arrived.

3:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

5:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.

7:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.

9:01 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on North Mountain View Road and East D Street.

9:14 p.m. — An individual reportedly struck another person in the back of the head somewhere in Moscow.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Saturday

8:55 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Foothill and Tolo Trail roads near Moscow.

2:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 6 near Princeton.

7:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3300 block of Cameron Road near Moscow.

Sunday

5:51 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 and Hawley Road near Moscow.

3:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Highway 95 near Viola.

4:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3000 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.

8:18 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of Larson Road near Moscow.

