PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:25 a.m. — Theft was reported at Walmart.
4:53 p.m. — A large gathering was reported in the area of Maple Street.
5:29 p.m. — A large gathering was reported at Blue Heron Court.
7:03 p.m. — A gathering with people not wearing masks was reported on C Street.
7:15 p.m. — A party with few masks being worn was reported on Brandi Way.
7:45 p.m. — A structure fire was reported on Darrow Street.
7:49 p.m. — About 12 people were reportedly not wearing masks on Brandi Way.
8 p.m. — A party with no masks was reported on Maple Street.
8:10 p.m. — A large gathering was reported on Merman Drive.
9:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on B Street.
Saturday
12:02 a.m. — Mask violations were reported on Providence Court.
1:03 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested after a report of trespassing on Maple Street.
10:17 a.m. — Infractions were issued following a traffic accident on Grand Avenue and Main Street.
12:51 p.m. — A phone was reported stolen on the 200 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:19 p.m. — A person was trespassed from Linden Street after a report that a male defaced the property.
8:49 p.m. — Police received a video of a person urinating or defecating on B Street.
10:50 p.m. — A 39-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended licenses on Timothy Street and Hall Drive.
Police responded to at least 15 complaints of noise or parties with possible COVID-19 proclamation violations Saturday.
Sunday
12:35 a.m. — A 20-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
1:17 a.m. — A fire was reported on Valley Road.
2:27 a.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Stadium Way.
10:20 a.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Opal Street.
11:49 a.m. — A man was reportedly harassing employees and a family about children not wearing masks on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:09 a.m. — EMS responded to an accident on Halpin Road in Pullman.
11:21 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-deer accident was reported on Wawawai Road in Colton.
3:54 p.m. — A vehicle rollover was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.
6:53 p.m. — An accidental gunshot wound to the hand was reported on State Route 27 in Palouse.
11:22 p.m. — A wildland fire in Clarkston was extinguished.
Saturday
1:30 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen on Front Street in Albion.
11:19 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported in Garfield.
11:57 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Thorn Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
9:12 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 400 block of South Blaine Street.
9:46 a.m. — Prescription medications were reportedly stolen from a residence on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.
1:12 p.m. — A political sign was reportedly stolen from a yard on the 900 block of Orchard Avenue.
4:32 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on South Jackson and West Third streets.
6:29 p.m. — Items were reportedly stolen from Tri-State Outfitters on West Pullman Road.
6:54 p.m. — A rape kit was collected for evidence at Gritman Medical Center.
10:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Circle Drive.
11:23 p.m. — A loud party was reported on the 1100 block of West A Street.
Saturday
12:46 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 300 block of West Sixth Street.
1:26 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 900 block of West C Street.
3:06 a.m. — An allegedly intoxicated man on the 500 block of West A Street was taken to Gritman.
1:39 p.m. — A pillowcase with a bird’s head was reportedly found on the 100 block of Baker Street.
2:26 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly rummaged through on the 600 block of Victoria Drive but nothing was stolen.
4:27 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
6:57 p.m. — A male reported that he was robbed by three people — one of them allegedly had a gun — Friday on the 500 block of University Avenue. Police are investigating.
11:54 p.m. — People at a party on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue were reportedly throwing glass bottles into the roadway.
11:56 p.m. — A balcony full of people reportedly threw bottles at an individual on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Sunday
3:55 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 400 block of College Avenue.
12:52 p.m. — A male reportedly stole candy from Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road. The male was gone when police arrived.
3:13 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on the 1100 block of West Pullman Road.
7:05 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Stinker Stores on West Pullman Road.
9:01 p.m. — A 56-year-old man was cited for suspicion of DUI on North Mountain View Road and East D Street.
9:14 p.m. — An individual reportedly struck another person in the back of the head somewhere in Moscow.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Saturday
8:55 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on Foothill and Tolo Trail roads near Moscow.
2:53 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on State Highway 6 near Princeton.
7:38 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3300 block of Cameron Road near Moscow.
Sunday
5:51 a.m. — A 46-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 and Hawley Road near Moscow.
3:34 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Highway 95 near Viola.
4:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 3000 block of Highway 95 near Moscow.
8:18 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of Larson Road near Moscow.