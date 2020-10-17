LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Tuesday
Conner Fort, 31, and Taylor Wells, 32, both of Albion
Aaron Whiteman, 43, and Jayda Spong, 40, both of Pullman
Frank Tooke, 70, of Boise, and Ellen McKenzie, 68, of Moscow
Joseph Schmalz, 28, and Elizabeth Warner, 30, both of Moscow
Wednesday
Jasmine Brown, 29, and Luke Shaw, 27, both of Moscow
Thursday
Daniel Metcalf, 50, and Conni Burns, 43, both of Moscow
Divorces
Tuesday
Cassandra Scyphers and Adam Seubert
Thursday
Hamed Chabeksefat and Leila Jamalizadeh
Shandi Lemire and Ruben Ochoa
Sentencings
Wednesday
Ian Ross, 53, of Garden Valley, Idaho, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 120 days.
Jason Santiago, 37, of Lewiston, was convicted of assault and sentenced to six months probation and fined $157.50.
Lacey Whitney, 40, of Troy, was convicted of possession of drug paraphernalia and fined $397.50.
Debra Lowry, 56, of Albion, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $157.50.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:17 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a purse was stolen on the 1200 block of Ponderosa Drive.
7:58 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on South Logan and East Sixth streets.
8:10 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 600 block of North Hayes Street.
8:20 a.m. — A 40-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of battery and resisting and obstructing officers on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
9:13 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
9:53 a.m. — Cash was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1600 block of Christopher Lane.
11:01 a.m. — A political sign was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of East Seventh Street.
11:33 a.m. — Two political signs were reportedly stolen from the 1600 block of Orchard Avenue.
3:39 p.m. — A political sign was reportedly stolen on the 1100 block of East B Street.
6:47 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of West Sixth Street.
8:11 p.m. — A 44-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to provide insurance and failure to renew registration on the 200 block of West Third Street.
10:51 p.m. — A party was reported at Targhee Hall on the 1300 block of Blake Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:56 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a vehicle he was driving rolled on the 4900 block of Lenville Road near Moscow. He was also cited.
1:34 p.m. — A rifle was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 400 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:09 a.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on State Route 270 and Terre View Road.
2:16 p.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on Providence Court.
2:42 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Kush 21 for allegedly calling and making threats to the business.
5:17 p.m. — A female feeling suicidal was transported to the hospital from Terre View Drive.
6:22 p.m. — A female on the 2000 block of North Grand Avenue reported a man threatened to post inappropriate photos of her.
9:27 p.m. — A vehicle allegedly sideswiped a woman’s vehicle in a hit-and-run on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:37 a.m. — Three people were arrested for possession of a controlled substance on State Route 195 in Colfax.
10:56 p.m. — Items were reported stolen from a field near Moys Road in Colfax.