MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
5:21 p.m. — A camera with two lenses and loose change were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
5:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Rosauers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
8 a.m. — Money was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.
9:31 a.m. — Ammunition was reported stolen from a storage unit on Main Street in Deary.
12:37 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
11 a.m. — A juvenile was reported as a runaway on Klemgard Avenue but was later found.
4:46 p.m. — People were reported trespassing on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.
5:36 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Brandi Way.
8:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Paradise Street.
11:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Stadium Way.
Tuesday
1:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Clay Court.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:13 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Banner Road in Pullman.
1:12 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on G Street in Albion.
5:29 p.m. — A 27-year-old Moscow woman was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Sand Road in Pullman.
6:16 p.m. — A 29-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant on Sand Road in Pullman.