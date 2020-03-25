MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

5:21 p.m. — A camera with two lenses and loose change were reported stolen from a vehicle on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.

5:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Rosauers.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8 a.m. — Money was reported stolen on the 1000 block of Helmer Lane in Deary.

9:31 a.m. — Ammunition was reported stolen from a storage unit on Main Street in Deary.

12:37 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen on the 200 block of East Oak Street in Genesee.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

11 a.m. — A juvenile was reported as a runaway on Klemgard Avenue but was later found.

4:46 p.m. — People were reported trespassing on the 1100 block of Professional Mall Boulevard.

5:36 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Brandi Way.

8:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Paradise Street.

11:41 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Stadium Way.

Tuesday

1:45 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Clay Court.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

12:13 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Banner Road in Pullman.

1:12 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on G Street in Albion.

5:29 p.m. — A 27-year-old Moscow woman was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Sand Road in Pullman.

6:16 p.m. — A 29-year-old Moscow man was arrested on a warrant on Sand Road in Pullman.

