MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
7:17 a.m. — Death threats were reported on the 1000 block of South Harding Street.
9:54 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and multiple items were taken from the car on the 200 block of North Line Street.
12:26 p.m. — A Joe Biden sign was reportedly stolen from the 900 block of East Sixth Street.
2:07 p.m. — A man on the 700 block of South Hayes Street said his neighbor’s chickens were in his yard.
3:30 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 400 block of Indian Hills Drive.
10:24 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Blake Avenue and Nez Perce Drive.
Tuesday
12:45 a.m. — A 59-year-old Long Beach, Calif., man was arrested for two alleged armed robberies that took place in Lewiston.
8:06 a.m. — Police received reports of people ignoring the city’s mask order on North Main Street.
9:10 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly stolen near the corner of East Eighth and South Washington streets.
11:42 a.m. — Police received a report of harassment at a polling location on Paradise Creek Street.
12:56 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the corner of South Mountain View Road and East Sixth Street.
1:17 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 600 block of South Washington Street.
3:40 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on South Main Street.
4:52 p.m. — Police responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of South Asbury Street.
10:55 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:02 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 3 near Deary.
4:25 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on Park Road near Deary.
11:50 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:47 a.m. — A caller on Crestview Street reported a male brandishing a knife and threatening her while she was walking her dog. Police were unable to locate anyone.
10:32 a.m. — Firefighters extinguished an oven fire on Duncan Lane.
Tuesday
8:34 a.m. — An exit sign was damaged and a banner was reported stolen on Oak Street.
Wednesday
12:43 a.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue said she was in a fight with a female who bit her.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:37 a.m. — A caller said a man tried to punch him on Main Street in Albion.
10:30 a.m. — A shop, outbuilding and shipping container were broken into overnight on Rock Springs Road in LaCrosse.
Tuesday
4:43 p.m. — A 1974 Ford pickup was reported stolen from Lincoln Street in Farmington.