Updated: February 17, 2023 @ 4:24 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:38 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 2900 block of Grand Avenue.
3:20 p.m. — Theft was reported on College Hill.
7:42 p.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for an alleged third-degree driving with a suspended license on Olsen Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
4:23 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on Third Street in front of Taj Grocery.
7:20 p.m. — A storage unit was broken into on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
9:54 p.m. — Police heard a report of four males drinking inside the Palouse Ice Rink.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
10:10 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Main Street in Juliaetta.
10:42 a.m. — A wood box caught fire and damaged the side of a house in Princeton
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
12:42 p.m. — Theft was reported on Lawrence Avenue in St. John.
Deputies responded to three reports of malicious mischief in Whitman County Wednesday.
