MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
2:33 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant at Patty’s Kitchen.
5:49 p.m. — A suicidal person was reported on Fourth Street.
6:50 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at the University of Idaho Menard Law Building.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:20 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Highway 95 in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:43 a.m. — A car was egged on the 800 block of Northeast Providence Court.
5:15 p.m. — Animal control responded to a dog barking on the 900 block of Northeast Lake Street.
7:25 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check on Northwest Canyon View Drive.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
5:01 p.m. — A suspicious vehicle was reported on the 1500 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.