MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
12:50 a.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Blake Avenue.
1:31 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol and resisting/obstructing officers on Blake Avenue and Campus Drive. He was taken to Gritman Medical Center for intoxication.
10:05 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of South Harrison Street.
11:30 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on the 200 block of South Almon Street.
2:26 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on South Washington and East Fifth streets.
5:01 p.m. — A gasoline can was reportedly stolen on the 1900 block of Concord Avenue.
9:48 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Blake Avenue and Campus Drive.
10:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Elm Street.
11:06 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Idaho Avenue and Elm Street.
Saturday
12:11 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of reckless driving and obstructing officers at Kappa Sigma after the man allegedly fled from officers on a moped.
12:32 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of resisting/obstructing officers, open container, providing false information to police and failure to present identification on Idaho Avenue and Elm Street.
1:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
8:53 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West A and North Home streets.
5:08 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported at Umpqua Bank on South Washington Street.
5:29 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
Sunday
1:38 a.m. — Windows were reportedly broken out of a vehicle on the 400 block of College Avenue.
4:30 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on East First and North Howard streets.
4:46 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of South Almon Street.
11 a.m. — Graffiti was reported on a shipping container in a Kibbie Dome parking lot.
3:39 p.m. — A 49-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container on the 800 block of West Pullman Road.
7:17 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at the Wallace Residence Center.
7:44 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported at Gambino’s.
7:55 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of South Harrison Street.
8:06 p.m. — A 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of disturbing the peace at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
10:09 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Spotswood and South Harrison streets.
11:03 p.m. — Two 18-year-old men were trespassed from Walmart after allegedly refusing to leave the business. An employee reportedly felt threatened by the two men because they would not let him go down an aisle. The two men reportedly believed the employee stole a SIM card from each of their cellphones, which is why they confronted the employee.
Monday
12:36 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of North Hayes Street.
12:50 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
2:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
3:47 p.m. — A woman reported four guns were stolen from her residence on the 200 block of North Adams Street. She also reported fraudulent activity on her debit card.
5:24 p.m. — An unknown woman reportedly stole $40 worth of makeup from Ulta Beauty on West Pullman Road.
10:23 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at the University of Idaho Arboretum and Botanical Garden.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
9:01 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Miller Street in Viola.
5:37 p.m. — Shots were reportedly fired near the 3200 block of Foothill Road outside Moscow, but deputies determined the shooter was shooting in a safe and responsible manner on the person’s property.
Saturday
11:55 p.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 3 on State Highway 6 outside Potlatch.
Monday
7:51 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of Genesee-Juliaetta Road near Genesee.
3:32 p.m. — A construction area was reportedly vandalized at Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve on Idlers Rest Road near Moscow.
6:36 p.m. — A piece of guitar equipment was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 1000 block of Main Street in Viola.
6:57 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Spring Valley Reservoir on Spring Valley Road near Troy.
9:08 p.m. — A 61-year-old Bovill man was arrested for suspicion of domestic battery on the 400 block of Alder Street in Bovill.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:13 p.m. — A hit-and-run accident was reported at the Mobil gas station on North Grand Avenue.
2:32 p.m. — A 51-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion for felony harassment and carrying dangerous weapons on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
3:49 p.m. — A light bar was reported stolen on the 1100 block of Stadium Way.
7:31 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 1200 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
11:41 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of obstructing a public servant on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
Saturday
12:39 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
1:47 a.m. — A 22-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Grand Avenue and Ritchie Street.
2:05 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.
3:38 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for fourth-degree assault domestic violence and unlawful imprisonment on the 1100 block of South Grand avenue.
4:53 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
9:19 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for minor operating a motor vehicle after consuming alcohol on Main Street and Grand Avenue.
9:23 a.m. — A vehicle window was smashed on Garfield and Monroe streets.
11:54 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Terre View Drive.
Sunday
12:51 a.m. — A patient was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a report of possible self-harm on Latah Street.
3:03 a.m. — A patient was taken to PRH following a welfare check on the 800 block of Northeast B Street.
3:07 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
8:43 a.m. — An iPad was reported stolen on the 200 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
9:40 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on the 1300 block of Northwest Haven Circle.
1:24 p.m. — A reported missing juvenile was located and taken to PRH under protective custody from Kamiaken Street.
4:42 p.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of Northwest State Street.
5:46 p.m. — An assault was reported at Stubblefields.
Monday
2:12 a.m. — A 26-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Garfield and Monroe streets.
8:06 a.m. — Police and EMS performed a welfare check on Northwood Drive.
3:16 p.m. — A subject was taken to PRH with minor injuries following a two-vehicle accident on the 300 block of Southeast Fairmount Road.
11:57 p.m. — A subject was taken to PRH after a report of possible self-harm at Palouse River Counseling.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
2:50 a.m. — A man was cited and released for suspicion of DUI on Johnson Road in Pullman.
10:34 p.m. — A man was arrested for driving with a suspended license and a woman was arrested for a felony warrant on U.S. Highway 195.
Saturday
7:09 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State Route 270 in Pullman.
3:13 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on State Route 270 and Sunshine Road.
7:22 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on State Route 270 and Grinnell Road.
8:15 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Thorn Street and Colfax.
8:47 p.m — A man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after a rollover accident on Hume Road.
Monday
1:36 a.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Thorn Street in Colfax.
9:29 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle accident was reported on Colfax Airport Road.
WSU POLICE
Friday
7:25 a.m. — A vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
9:39 a.m. — An unconscious person was reported at Todd Hall.
6:25 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Stadium Way and Wilson Road.
Saturday
12:04 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession at Global Scholars Hall on Cougar Way.
12:09 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession at Streit Hall on Cougar Way.
2:14 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor operating a motor vehicle after consuming marijuana at Sella’s on Main Street.
4:16 a.m. — A non-injury vehicle collision was reported on Orchard Drive.
7:34 p.m. — Police responded to a possible domestic dispute at Global Scholars Hall and charges were forwarded for vandalism.
Five people were arrested or charged for suspicion of minor in possession Saturday evening.
Ten people were ejected or arrested at Martin Stadium for violating Washington State Administrative Code during the football game.
Monday
1:24 p.m. — Police responded to a medical call at Fulmer Hall.