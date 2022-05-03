LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
5:46 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on O’Donnell Road.
8:01 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Highway 95 and East Freeze Road in Potlatch.
9:08 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Browns Lane and Highway 95 in Potlatch.
Saturday
12:43 a.m. — Deputies arrested a 24-year-old Moscow man for suspicion of DUI at Rosauers in Moscow.
1:52 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported on Idaho Street in Deary.
4:56 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported Highway 9 in Deary.
8:40 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Cedar Ridge Road in Kendrick.
Sunday
6:42 p.m. — A collision was reported on Highway 8 in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
5:48 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Southeast Terre View Drive.
10:35 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on South Grand Avenue.
11:35 a.m. — An officer responded to an assault on Northwest Larry Street.
12:01 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
4:35 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Professional Mall Boulevard.
6:46 p.m. — A 28-year-old woman was arrested following a traffic accident on North Grand Avenue.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:29 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Northeast Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:07 a.m. — A mailbox was damaged on North Mill Street in Colfax.
2:52 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Fonner Street in Endicott.