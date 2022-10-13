PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
7:48 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on Center Street.
8:51 a.m. — A vehicle vs. bicycle crash was reported on Terre View Drive.
11:18 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 200 block of Kamiaken Street.
2:15 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 800 block of Klemgard Avenue.
3:50 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 600 block of Maple Street.
3:53 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Merman Drive.
4:07 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Brandi Way.
4:46 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
5:16 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Timothy Street.
6:26 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1500 block of Stadium Way.
9:11 p.m. — A 22-year-old man was arrested for alleged residential burglary, third-degree malicious mischief and a residential burglary attempt on the 800 block of Michigan Street.
9:58 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 600 block of Reaney Way.
10:09 p.m. — A suspicious man was reported on the 400 block of Morton Street.
10:30 p.m. — Officers, fire and EMS responded to breathing problems on the 200 block of Golden Hills Drive.
10:56 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1100 block of Lybecker Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:18 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 800 block of College Avenue.
4:22 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Alumni Way.
9:58 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 800 block of College Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:13 a.m. — Gasoline theft was reported on Ramsey Street in Tekoa.
5:10 p.m. — An 28-year-old man was arrested on a felony warrant on Rosalia Road in Rosalia.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:30 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 900 block of North Almon Street.
5:17 p.m. — Vehicle debris was reported on Jackson and Sixth streets.
5:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Main and Third streets.
5:40 p.m. — A male was transported to Gritman Medical Center after he was shoved to the ground and hit his head on the cement on the 200 block of West Third Street.
6:51 p.m. — A motorcycle rider suffered minor leg injuries after colliding with a vehicle on Farm and Pullman roads. The vehicle driver was cited for failing to yield the right of way.
7:53 p.m. — One patient was transported to Gritman after being found passed out on the 400 block of West Sixth Street.
10:59 p.m. — Police arrested a male after responding to a report that he was intoxicated and bothering patrons at the Super 8 Motel.
11:38 p.m. — A bicyclist was injured and transported to Gritman after he fell into a hole on Seventh and Jefferson streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:35 p.m. — Threats were reported at the Latah County Courthouse.
4:38 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 700 block of State Street in Juliaetta.