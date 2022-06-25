LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
June 17
Takota James Adams, 29, of Moscow, and Sierra Rose Shuey, 23, of Lapwai.
Samuel Joseph May, 37, and Yerusha Chaim Allensworth, 37, both of Deary.
Weston Tyler Randall Bills, 37, and Lakota Lavon McLean, 27, both of Moscow.
Tuesday
Nicholas Dean Taylor, 21, and Heidi Alicen Cook, 20, both of Provo, Utah.
Stephen Robert McGahan, 55, and Kelly Rae Longfellow McCabe, 49, both of Moscow.
Monica May Burnette, 25, and Kendi Phelps, 24, both of Moscow.
Ryan Sheldon Sander, 22, of Spokane, and Emily Marie Ulrich, 22, of Clarkston.
Matthew Carl Rueger, 27, and Misty Marie Blyleven, 33, both of Moscow.
Jeremy Allen May, 31, and Megan Leigh Knight, 31, both of Moscow.
Wednesday
Tristan David McCarthey, 19, and Makenzee Nicole Osborne-Jacobsen, 19, both of Moscow.
Jason Lee Elder, 50, of Asotin, and Tessa Lynn Sydenham Wasson, 48, of Clarkston.
Thursday
Kyle Gregory Moser, 23, and Hailey Jo Sullivan, 24, both of Moscow.
Brett Allen Anzlovar, 23, and Grace Newell Frazier, 23, both of Longmont, Colo.
Beau Bradley Roberts, 43, and Ashley Kate Sheppard, 37, both of Garfield.
Maxwell John Kiernan, 34, of Viola, and Cheryl Ann Wallin, 33, of Palouse.
Divorces
Tuesday
Amanda Lee Gipe and Nikolaus Scott Gipe.
Lynda Lee Anderson and Randy Thomas Howerton.
Wednesday
Sarah Michelle Mahaffy and Joshua Warfield.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
June 17
Xon Charles Elkins, 50, and Melissa Jo Anne O’Neil, 52, both of Pullman.
Dylan Taylor Port, 29, and Emilie Marie Reiner, 21, both of Pullman.
Gustavo Henrique Sousa E Silva, 26, and Kiera Marie Davidson, 21, both of Pullman.
Taylor Craig Haven, 25, and Abigail Marta Tromler, 26, both of Pullman.
Friday
Ian Ndiritu, 27, and Sarah Majuan Tarr, 28, both of Pullman.
Divorces
Douglas Laverne Robinson and Tara Chantal Robinson.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
6:26 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1800 block of White Avenue.
9:53 p.m. — A break-in was reported at a home on the 200 block of Baker Street.
9:10 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Deer Meadow Court.
Friday
6:11 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a man screaming at Friendship Square.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
11:09 a.m. — A dirt bike damaged the softball field at Juliaetta Elementary School.
4 p.m. — A battery was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:25 a.m. — Officers arrested a 38-year-old man for suspicion of assault and harassment on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
10:52 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Providence Court.
1:58 p.m. — An officer responded to a theft at Walmart on Southeast Harvest Drive.
2:33 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of assault and harassment on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
8:51 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Northeast Maiden Lane.
9:07 p.m. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man for suspicion of DUI on the 300 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
10:04 p.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
11:00 a.m. — An accident with injuries was reported on the 900 block of Northeast North Fairway Road.