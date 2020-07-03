MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

6:59 a.m. — Planter boxes and barricades were reportedly knocked over in front of Tapped — Taphouse and Kitchen on South Main Street.

8:07 a.m. — A large planter outside Nuart Theatre on South Main Street was reportedly knocked over.

12:16 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1200 block of East Third Street.

2:41 p.m. — A customer reportedly paid with a $296.87 fraudulent check at Meineke Car Care Center on North Main Street.

5:21 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of a felony DUI with excessive blood alcohol content on the 1200 block of East Fifth Street.

8:30 p.m. — A 48-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on the 200 block of East Third Street.

9:19 p.m. — A .22 revolver pistol was reportedly stolen on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive.

10:05 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Cherry Street.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

8:33 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Clay Court.

3:32 p.m. — A burglary was reported on Northwood Drive.

6:46 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.

10:17 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Reaney Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

1:25 p.m. — Medication was reported stolen in Colfax.

