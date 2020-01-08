MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:03 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
8:14 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
8:25 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union on West Pullman Road.
8:28 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported at McDonald’s on Troy Road.
11:55 a.m. — A $477 check that is believed to be fraudulent was cashed at U.S. Bank on South Blaine Street.
1:17 p.m. — An 80-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center after she reportedly fainted at the Moscow Public Library.
3:52 p.m. — A 43-year-old man reportedly stole a can of lighter fluid from Taj Grocery and is expected to be cited for suspicion of petit theft.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:06 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1600 block of Paradise Ridge Road near Moscow.
8:27 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Troy Road in Moscow.
9:55 p.m. — A missing person was reported on the 500 block of First Avenue in Deary. No other information was available.
Eight vehicle slide-offs were reported.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:42 a.m. — Police responded to a complaint of a large snow berm in the road on Earthtone Court.
12:07 p.m. — Police were unable to locate anyone following a possible domestic dispute call on True Street.
3:06 p.m. — A juvenile was arrested following an assault at Pullman High School.
6:40 p.m. — A 30-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on the 700 block of North Grand Avenue.
7:58 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a vehicle driving with a gas nozzle still attached on U.S. Highway 195.
Tuesday
12:34 a.m. — Police responded to a possible threat of self-harm on Spaulding Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
11:56 p.m. — Two men were arrested for possession of a controlled substance on U.S. 195 and Cedar Street.