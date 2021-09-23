PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:39 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
9:53 a.m. — An officer responded to a report that a man broke into a residence on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street and was taking things.
11:35 a.m. — Police received a report of suspicious activity on the 1100 block of Northwest Clifford Street.
1:11 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 300 block of Northwest Cleveland Street.
1:34 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 1200 block of North Grand Avenue.
4:28 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision on the corner of Northeast Stadium Way and B Street.
6:33 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Klemgard Avenue.
10:01 p.m. — Officers responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue and arrested a 33-year-old man for an outstanding warrant.
Wednesday
12:59 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of assault on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
10:54 a.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Library Mall.
9:43 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1600 block of Northeast Valley Road.
10:30 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 700 block of Northeast B Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:10 a.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
7:44 a.m. — Police heard a report of a resident attempting to run into people with his wheelchair and yelling profanities on Eisenhower Street.
8:45 a.m. — A theft was reported at Third Street Market.
11:25 a.m. — A vehicle accident was reported on the 200 block of North Almon Street.
12:37 p.m. — A moving truck reportedly hit a stop sign on D Street and Mountain View Road.
3:01 p.m. — Items were taken from a shed on the 200 block of Itani Drive.
5:24 p.m. — A trumpet and flugelhorn were reported stolen from the Lionel Hampton School of Music.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
8:16 a.m. — A school bus violation was reported on Highway 99 and Lamb Road in Troy.
1:15 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Guernsey Cut-off in Potlatch.