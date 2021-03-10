MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:45 a.m. — A male was reportedly trying to break into cars on the 900 block of Blake Avenue but police were unable to locate him.
1:06 a.m. — Moose were reported on Styner Avenue.
8:04 a.m. — Graffiti was reported in an East City Park restroom.
9:38 a.m. — The wheelchair swing at East City Park was reportedly damaged.
10:36 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at DaVita Moscow Dialysis on Rodeo Drive.
2:45 p.m. — A person was warned for suspicion of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia at Super 8 hotel.
2:56 p.m. — An allegedly fraudulent purchase of $171.20 was reported on the 2200 block of East F Street.
4:07 p.m. — A man was trespassed from Taj Grocery.
4:27 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
5:27 p.m. — A male was trespassed from Taj Grocery.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:20 p.m. — A theft was reported on Eighth and Pine streets in Potlatch.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
8:56 a.m. — A disorderly woman was reported at Palouse Medical.
9:39 a.m. — A tree was reported uprooted and a banner was stolen from Oak Street.
11:24 a.m. — A 39-year-old man was arrested Monday in Pullman after allegedly refusing to leave a woman’s residence on Northwood Drive, grabbing her by the hair and holding her down. Police arrested Christopher Dowers for suspicion of burglary, fourth-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.
11:30 a.m. — Officers responded to the report of a possible domestic dispute on Williams Drive. Officers found it was just a parent trying to get their kids to do homework.
11:35 a.m. — A package was stolen from Corral Court.
12:09 p.m. — Graffiti was found on the 400 block of East Main Street.
3:31 p.m. — A disorderly man was trespassed from the Whitman County Humane Society.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
9:46 a.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested on Ramsey Street in Tekoa for suspicion of second-degree assault domestic violence, interfering with the reporting of domestic violence and threatening to kill.
8:21 p.m. — A 45-year-old woman was arrested on F Street in Albion for obstructing a public servant.