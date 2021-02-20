MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

2:28 a.m. — A welfare check as requested for an address on Paradise Creek Street and one person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.

9:46 p.m. — Police received a complaint that people were not wearing facemasks at an address on West Third Street.

10:10 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 300 block of Taylor Avenue.

3:55 p.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck another parked vehicle near the intersection of North Almon and West E streets.

4:55 p.m. — Police received a call complaining that city plows have blocked his driveway with snow.

5:30 p.m. — Officers responded to reports that a vehicle’s tires were slashed on North Main Street.

8:32 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on the 500 block of University Avenue.

9:37 p.m. — A suspicious man carrying a kitchen knife was reported on the 700 block of West A Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

7:32 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported on the 1100 block of Showalter Road near Moscow.

1:28 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.

2:01 p.m. — Deputies responded to reports of a medical emergency on the 2000 block of Mill Road near Moscow.

4:09 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 4300 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.

4:28 p.m. — Theft was reported near the intersection of Britton Road and U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

4:44 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on State Highway 9 near Moscow.

5:24 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported near the intersection of North Hayes and East F streets in Moscow.

5:29 p.m. — A vehicle collision was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

6:03 p.m — A medical emergency was reported on the 200 block of Wyoming Street in Deary.

6:25 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Robinson Park and Pine Crest roads near Moscow.

6:58 p.m. — The sheriff’s office received a report of a vehicle slide-off on State Highway 8 near Troy.

7:42 p.m. — A vehicle slide-off was reported on Mill Road near Moscow.

9:46 p.m. — Deputies received a report of a vehicle slid-off near the corner of West Twin and North Mountain View roads in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

7:05 a.m. — An officer and locksmith responded to a child accidentally locked in a running vehicle on State Street.

8:02 a.m. — A vehicle was parked in a handicap spot without a permit on Bleasner Drive.

10:50 a.m. — A theft was reported at Brused Books.

8:12 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Terre View Drive and determined the person was fine.

9:04 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

10:02 p.m. — A physical dispute was reported on Colorado Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

10:34 a.m. — Possible trespassing was reported on Front Street in Albion.

4:15 p.m. — A deputy and coroner responded to an unattended death on Clark Avenue in LaCrosse.

