PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
4:14 p.m. — Fireworks were reported in the area of C Street and Alpha Road.
10:05 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on Dilke Street.
Wednesday
12:01 a.m. — A 32-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
3:54 p.m. — A one-vehicle accident was reported on Pullman Airport Road.
11:47 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Fairview Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:42 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Sunset Mart on South Main Street.
7:29 a.m. — Three moose were reported on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
8:50 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 100 block of West First Street.
9:27 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 700 block of Nez Perce Drive.
11:55 a.m. — Three moose were reported on the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.
12:56 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1600 block of West Sixth Street.
2:02 p.m. — An unknown person or people reportedly put no parking warning stickers with inappropriate notes on vehicles at the Grove apartment complex.
2:46 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 600 block of North Adams Street.
3:21 p.m. — A cosmetic item was reportedly stolen from the Hope Center.
4:14 p.m. — A 47-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of two counts of petit theft at the Hope Center.
4:15 p.m. — A man on the 100 block of Warbonnet Drive was reportedly supposed to return a borrowed vehicle to its owner on Monday but never did.
4:21 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1400 block of South Main Street.
5:15 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:33 a.m. — A battery was reported at the Latah County Jail in Moscow.
9:19 a.m. — Identity theft was reported on the 3400 block of State Highway 8 near Moscow.
12:30 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 6200 block of Highway 95 near Potlatch.
1:01 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 300 block of East Walnut Avenue in Genesee.
2:57 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Trestle Road near Viola.