PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:31 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on the 1100 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
10:24 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a subject stealing aluminum foil on two occasions on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
2:26 p.m. — A missing stop sign was reported on Campus Street.
3:22 p.m. — A woman reported her roommate stole her skin care products on Colorado Street.
3:52 p.m. — An audio speaker was reported stolen on California Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
7:58 a.m. — A stolen vehicle was located on Walters Road in Garfield.
6:05 p.m. — A deputy responded to a report of subjects drinking and driving in Albion.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
10:12 a.m. — A traffic collision was reported on the 600 block of West A Street and one person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
10:43 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of a stolen pumpkin on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
11:58 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Southview Avenue.
12 p.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on Blake Avenue.
12:38 p.m. — Police received reports of a person making threats on South Main Street.
2:46 p.m. — A caller reported a “smell of excrement in the area,” and was worried it might be drugs.
3:28 p.m. — A person was reportedly making threats on the 800 block of North Garfield Street.
3:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 200 block of Southview Avenue.
6:21 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a domestic dispute on the 100 block of Baker Street.
8:21 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a report of an intoxicated person on the 100 block of East Fourth Street and one person was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
9:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on West Third Street.
11:58 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Troy Road and South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:56 a.m. — Deputies responded to a medical call on the 1000 block of Red Willow Road in Kendrick.
12:41 p.m. — An electrical fire was reported on the 3800 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
4:20 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 3100 block of Tomer Road in Moscow.
6:10 p.m. — Deputies responded to a dispute on the 200 block of North Beech Street in Genesee.