PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:29 a.m. — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Kamiaken Street on a warrant for failure to appear.
10:19 a.m. — A woman reported her dogs were attacked by another dog on Edge Knoll Drive and Glen Echo Road.
3:08 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Linda Street.
3:11 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Valley Road.
9:10 p.m. — A 67-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
11:28 a.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Ingram Road.
11:30 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on D Street in Albion.
12:39 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Harrison Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
12:22 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Travois Way.
1 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of violation of a protection order on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
1:06 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Main and West Third streets.
2:39 p.m. — Locks were reportedly cut on five storage units at C and D Mini Storage on White Avenue.
3:56 p.m. — A woman reportedly crawled under her car in the road on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.
4:18 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.
4:32 p.m. — A man reported an individual tried to get into his apartment on two different days on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
5:33 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at McDonald Elementary School on East D Street.
6:10 p.m. — Threats were reported at Creekside Apartments on South Main Street.
7:59 p.m. — A moose was reported on East Third and South Polk streets.
8:17 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
10:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.
11:20 p.m. — A rifle reported stolen in Moscow was reportedly found in Coeur d’Alene.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
6:59 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 700 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.
10:18 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.
6:23 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Howell Road near Troy.
6:53 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1000 block of Libey Road near Viola.
8:43 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of State Highway 6 in Potlatch.