PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

9:29 a.m. — A 61-year-old man was arrested on Kamiaken Street on a warrant for failure to appear.

10:19 a.m. — A woman reported her dogs were attacked by another dog on Edge Knoll Drive and Glen Echo Road.

3:08 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Linda Street.

3:11 p.m. — A possible theft was reported on Valley Road.

9:10 p.m. — A 67-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Bishop Boulevard.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

11:28 a.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Ingram Road.

11:30 a.m. — A verbal dispute was reported on D Street in Albion.

12:39 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Harrison Street in Colfax.

MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

12:22 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 900 block of Travois Way.

1 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was cited for suspicion of violation of a protection order on the 1900 block of White Avenue.

1:06 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on South Main and West Third streets.

2:39 p.m. — Locks were reportedly cut on five storage units at C and D Mini Storage on White Avenue.

3:56 p.m. — A woman reportedly crawled under her car in the road on East Palouse River Drive and South Main Street.

4:18 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1600 block of South Main Street.

4:32 p.m. — A man reported an individual tried to get into his apartment on two different days on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

5:33 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at McDonald Elementary School on East D Street.

6:10 p.m. — Threats were reported at Creekside Apartments on South Main Street.

7:59 p.m. — A moose was reported on East Third and South Polk streets.

8:17 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.

10:27 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive.

11:20 p.m. — A rifle reported stolen in Moscow was reportedly found in Coeur d’Alene.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

6:59 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 700 block of Sixth Street in Potlatch.

10:18 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 500 block of Pine Street in Potlatch.

6:23 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on the 1100 block of Howell Road near Troy.

6:53 p.m. — An unwanted subject was reported on the 1000 block of Libey Road near Viola.

8:43 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 100 block of State Highway 6 in Potlatch.

Tags

Recommended for you