MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:10 a.m. — Two women were warned for alleged possession of marijuana and vape oil at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on Paradise Creek Street.
8:02 a.m. — A man trespassed from Gritman Medical Center was warned for being at the Moscow Federal Building, which the hospital owns, on East Fifth Street.
11:06 a.m. — Three possible gunshot sounds were reported near the U.S. Post Office on East Fifth Street but officers were unable to determine the source of the sounds.
11:09 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1000 block of El Cajon Street.
12:02 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
12:19 p.m. — A woman on the 600 block of West Palouse River Drive was reportedly scammed by someone on an online dating website.
12:49 p.m. — A stop/street sign was knocked over near Papa Murphy’s on West Third Street.
4:59 p.m. — A vacuum was reported stolen on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
7:27 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Jackson and West A streets.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
1:48 p.m. — A theft was reported at Sunset Mart.
5:13 p.m. — A person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Larry Street.
5:27 p.m. — A rock was thrown through a window at Gladish Community Center.
6 p.m. — Stalking was reported on Timothy Street.
8:02 p.m. — A 54-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Stadium Way.
8:53 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:29 a.m. — A driver was cited and released for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Walla Walla Highway.
1:28 p.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a woman being threatened by her grandson in Tekoa.
5:43 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant in Tekoa.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:29 a.m. — A 23-year-old driver was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Ferdinand’s Lane.