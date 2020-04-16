PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:16 a.m. — An ill person was taken from the Pullman Police Department lobby to Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:12 p.m. — Police were advised of a person panhandling on Bishop Boulevard.
9:33 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:40 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle rollover occurred on State Route 26 in Colfax.
1:13 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Endicott St. John Road in Endicott.
1:19 p.m. — A possible vehicle prowl was reported at Granite Point in Colton.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:14 a.m. — A man allegedly under the influence of drugs at Cenex on North Main Street was taken to Gritman Medical Center.
8:18 a.m. — A 42-year-old man reportedly stole his mother’s vehicle on the 500 block of Empire Lane.
10:28 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
12:39 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 600 block of Styner Avenue.
6 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 100 block of North Lincoln Street.
9:08 p.m. — A door window was reportedly broken at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on West A Street.
Tuesday
1:07 a.m. — A man reportedly stole a 30-pack of beer from Sunset Mart on South Main Street, but an individual ordered him to put the beer down outside the store and he complied. The man was gone when police arrived.
8:10 a.m. — Quarters and a key fob to a garage door were reportedly stolen on the 1000 block of Camas Street.
9:57 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 300 block of Lauder Avenue.
11:01 a.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property and unlawful entry after allegedly breaking a window and entering a mobile home he was evicted from on the 700 block of Brent Drive.
3:15 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Indian Hills Drive.
3:24 p.m. — A 25-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of petit theft after allegedly stealing $58.47 worth of merchandise from Walmart.
7:42 p.m. — A woman reported her 20-year-old son stole two electronic tablets from his 9-year-old brother on Hawthorne Drive. A ring was reported stolen from a different apartment on Hawthorne Drive. The 20-year-old man was the suspect in both cases, but told police he did not steal the items and he did not have the items on his person.
8:27 p.m. — The same 20-year-old man was cited for suspicion of malicious injury to property on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street after allegedly smashing a window of a car that reportedly belongs to his mother.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:06 p.m. — A grand theft was reported on the 2100 block of State Highway 9 near Deary.
8:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on Randall Flat Road near Troy.