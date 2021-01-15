​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Wednesday

7:04 a.m. — Power lines were reportedly in the road on Orchard and East Public avenues.

7:12 a.m. — A power pole was reportedly leaning dangerously on North Blaine and East B streets.

7:16 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell through a roof of a duplex on the 700 block of West A Street.

7:41 a.m. — A tree was reportedly uprooted and leaning toward a home on the 400 block of North Almon Street.

7:51 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a home on the 1200 block of Kouse Street.

8:49 a.m. — A cable line was reportedly in a driveway on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.

9:25 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a car on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.

9:46 a.m. — A vehicle sunroof was reportedly shattered on the 400 block of South Grant Street.

11:05 a.m. — A person was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on North Main Street near Rosauers. A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to yield the right of way when entering a highway.

1:04 p.m. — A door to the Hope Center was reportedly damaged from an attempted break-in.

3:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Troy Road and Styner Avenue.

8:54 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and no insurance on the 2000 block of South Main Street.

11:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

5:44 a.m. — A 62-year-old man was taken to Gritman for minor injuries after he reportedly swerved to miss a tree in the road, lost control and slid into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn on State Highway 6 near Harvard. The tree was in the road from the strong winds.

6:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.

9:59 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.

PULLMAN POLICE

Wednesday

6:25 a.m. — A downed tree was found on Water and Spring streets.

6:33 a.m. — A downed tree was found on State Street.

7:25 a.m. — A downed tree was found on Turner Drive.

3:47 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Brandi Way.

5:36 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Turner Drive.

Thursday

4:49 a.m. — A possible break-in was reported on Monroe and Colorado streets.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Wednesday

3:11 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.

8:06 p.m. — A vehicle slid off Albion Road in Albion. No injuries.

10:25 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Oakesdale Road in Oakesdale.

