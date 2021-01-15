MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
7:04 a.m. — Power lines were reportedly in the road on Orchard and East Public avenues.
7:12 a.m. — A power pole was reportedly leaning dangerously on North Blaine and East B streets.
7:16 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell through a roof of a duplex on the 700 block of West A Street.
7:41 a.m. — A tree was reportedly uprooted and leaning toward a home on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
7:51 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a home on the 1200 block of Kouse Street.
8:49 a.m. — A cable line was reportedly in a driveway on the 800 block of East Seventh Street.
9:25 a.m. — A tree reportedly fell on a car on the 100 block of South Lilly Street.
9:46 a.m. — A vehicle sunroof was reportedly shattered on the 400 block of South Grant Street.
11:05 a.m. — A person was taken to Gritman Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on North Main Street near Rosauers. A 40-year-old man was cited for suspicion of failure to yield the right of way when entering a highway.
1:04 p.m. — A door to the Hope Center was reportedly damaged from an attempted break-in.
3:16 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Troy Road and Styner Avenue.
8:54 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving with a suspended license and no insurance on the 2000 block of South Main Street.
11:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
5:44 a.m. — A 62-year-old man was taken to Gritman for minor injuries after he reportedly swerved to miss a tree in the road, lost control and slid into a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn on State Highway 6 near Harvard. The tree was in the road from the strong winds.
6:43 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
9:59 a.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of North Spruce Street in Genesee.
PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
6:25 a.m. — A downed tree was found on Water and Spring streets.
6:33 a.m. — A downed tree was found on State Street.
7:25 a.m. — A downed tree was found on Turner Drive.
3:47 p.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Brandi Way.
5:36 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Turner Drive.
Thursday
4:49 a.m. — A possible break-in was reported on Monroe and Colorado streets.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
3:11 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Farmington Road in Farmington.
8:06 p.m. — A vehicle slid off Albion Road in Albion. No injuries.
10:25 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Oakesdale Road in Oakesdale.