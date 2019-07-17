MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:24 p.m. — A man on the 700 block of North Main Street was reportedly scammed of $1,756 in Google Play cards.
7:39 p.m. — A 44-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of possession of an open container at Friendship Square.
Tuesday
1:47 a.m. — An officer attempted to stop a male bicyclist with no light on the 1700 block of North Polk Street Extension. The bicyclist allegedly dropped the bike and ran from the officer. Police did not locate the male.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
7:52 a.m. — A 39-year-old woman and 37-year-old man were arrested for suspicion of possession of a controlled substance on U.S. Highway 95 near Potlatch.
11:55 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported near mile marker 27 on State Highway 3 near Deary.
1:33 p.m. — A small field fire was reported on the 1200 block of Four Mile Road near Viola. The Moscow Volunteer Rural Fire District extinguished the blaze.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
5:37 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 600 block of Southwest Golden Hills Drive.
9:50 a.m. — Police responded to a report that someone was locked in a bathroom on the 600 block of Southeast Riverview Street, but the subject had left when they arrived.
10:10 a.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of second-degree taking a motor vehicle on the 600 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
11:08 a.m. — A man on Northwood Drive reported his daughter stole cash and a phone from him.
12:46 p.m. — Zeppoz requested to have a subject trespassed from the business.
1:11 p.m. — An unlicensed handyman was reported on the 1100 block of Southwest Wadleigh Drive.
1:35 p.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute at Walmart.
4:55 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on the 800 block of South Grand Avenue.
6:28 p.m. — A disorderly juvenile was reported on Kamiaken Street.
6:38 p.m. — Police responded to a verbal domestic dispute on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:30 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Wawawai Road.
7:42 p.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check in Albion.