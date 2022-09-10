LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Sept. 2
Rowan Judith Calkins, 26, and Valerie Renee Ingram, 26, both of Pullman
Bryant David Ecklund, 23, and Aubrey Jacqueline Marie Miller, 23, both of Genesee
Tuesday
Dallas Joe Crotto, 21, and Taylor Briann Holden, 24, both of Moscow
Wednesday
William James Colson, 22, and Natalie Christine Reynolds, 21, both of Pullman
Hussain Basim Alaithan, 24, and Jayden Lynn Haskins, 20, both of Moscow
Eric Allen Weiss, 32, and Renee Lynn Vaiasuso, 23, both of Moscow
Divorces
Thursday
James Dallas Pine and Monica Pine
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Thursday
Jordan James Coreson, 26, and Hayden Emma Brown, 24, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:50 a.m. — A Walmart employee allegedly tried to steal items from the store.
11:52 a.m. — Beer was reported stolen from Nom Nom on Main Street.
6:35 p.m. — A theft was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
9:07 p.m. — Police arrested a male for a warrant at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
12:02 p.m. — A grass fire was reported at Mountain View Park in Moscow.
5:18 p.m. — A grass fire was reported on Darby Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
1:57 p.m. — Automobile theft was reported on the 700 block of Reaney Way.
2:36 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1800 block of Lamont Drive.
3:13 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
7:50 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 500 block of Benewah Street.
9:37 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 300 block of Main Street.
10:15 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
10:57 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
11:09 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Olsen Street.
11:48 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 500 block of Colorado Street.
11:58 p.m. — A noise complaint was reported on the 1800 block of Terre View Drive.
A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence on Stadium Way overnight.
A noise complaint was reported on the 900 block of C Street overnight.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:45 a.m. — Gunshot sounds were reported on the 1900 block of Valley Road.
10:10 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Terrell Mall.
11:22 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on Tacoma Street.
11:35 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Olympia Avenue.
3:33 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1100 block of North Fairway Road.
11:03 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for alleged minor in possession of alcohol.
A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Chinook Drive overnight.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:23 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on Pine City Malden Road in Rosalia.