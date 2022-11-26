PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
8:17 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on the 1300 block of Harvest Drive
10:05 a.m. — A 41-year-old woman was arrested under suspicion of fourth-degree assault on the 500 block of Terre View Drive.
10:37 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Bypass Drive.
12:23 a.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Bishop Boulevard.
A noise complaint was reported on the 700 block of Terre View Drive overnight.
Police performed four welfare checks on Wednesday.
Two reports of suspicious activity were made on Wednesday.
Thursday
2:10 p.m. — Offices responded to a medical emergency on the 2000 block of Terre View Drive.
A noise complaint was reported on the 1300 block of Kenny Drive overnight.
Police performed two welfare checks on Thursday.
Two reports of suspicious activity were made on Thursday.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
No update from the Whitman County Sheriff.
MOSCOW POLICE
No update from the Moscow Police Department.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
No update from the Latah County Sheriff on Wednesday.
Thursday
7:44 a.m. — Deputies performed a welfare check on the 600 block of Second Avenue in Deary.
7:45 a.m. — Officers and the coroner responded to an unattended death on the 1000 block of Martinson Drive in Moscow.
