MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

1:04 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.

8:47 a.m. — Pumpkins were reported stolen from outside Kestrel Realty Group.

12:05 p.m. — Halloween decorations and 12 pumpkins were reported stolen from the 600 block of North Hayes Street. Potted plants were also broken.

2:46 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on A and Jackson streets.

4:23 p.m. — Two vehicles were broken into on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. Shoes and an electric scooter were stolen.

7:11 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at the Latah Recovery Center.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

9 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Highway 6 in Princeton. There were no arrests.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

9:53 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

12:03 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.

6:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

7:35 p.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for driving under the influence on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Valley Road.

10:42 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.

Wednesday

4:46 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.

WSU POLICE

Tuesday

12:55 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

7:10 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on Northeast Spokane Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

1:46 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence on Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman.

2:00 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on South Third Street in Garfield.

Tags

Recommended for you