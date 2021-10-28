MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
1:04 a.m. — Police responded to a domestic dispute on the 1400 block of North Polk Street.
8:47 a.m. — Pumpkins were reported stolen from outside Kestrel Realty Group.
12:05 p.m. — Halloween decorations and 12 pumpkins were reported stolen from the 600 block of North Hayes Street. Potted plants were also broken.
2:46 p.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on A and Jackson streets.
4:23 p.m. — Two vehicles were broken into on the 1400 block of Hawthorne Drive. Shoes and an electric scooter were stolen.
7:11 p.m. — A male was arrested on a warrant at the Latah Recovery Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
9 p.m. — A DUI was reported on Highway 6 in Princeton. There were no arrests.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:53 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
12:03 p.m. — An officer conducted a welfare check on the 500 block of Southwest Crithfield Court.
6:09 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
7:35 p.m. — Police arrested a 33-year-old man for driving under the influence on Northeast Stadium Way and Northeast Valley Road.
10:42 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an overdose on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
Wednesday
4:46 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1400 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
12:55 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
7:10 p.m. — An officer responded to a hit-and-run on Northeast Spokane Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:46 a.m. — A 31-year-old woman was arrested for driving under the influence on Northeast Stadium Way in Pullman.
2:00 p.m. — An unattended death was reported on South Third Street in Garfield.