WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 13
Sara Stout, 22, and Juhi Patel, 28, both of Pullman.
Wednesday
Viky Lynn Thompson, 39, Kyle Raymond Moore, 41, both of Uniontown.
Sentencings
Feb. 14
Jason Bowen, 23, was convicted of first-degree negligent driving and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 89 days suspended and ordered to pay $1,458.62.
Strider Burns was convicted of driving with a suspended licence and sentenced to 90 days in jail with 88 days suspended.
Derek Deming, 23, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to 364 days in jail with 363 days suspended and ordered to pay $1,643.
LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Feb. 14
Joshua Graybill and Destiny Snyder, both 26 of Moscow
Tuesday
Matthew Hyndman, 22, and Heather Hagen, 26, both of Pullman
Robin Fisk, 32, and Sidney Allman, 27, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
8:28 a.m. — A package was reportedly possibly stolen on the 1100 block of East Third Street.
8:41 a.m. — Harassment was reported on the 200 block of East Seventh Street.
9:06 a.m. — A backpack was reportedly possibly stolen on the 900 block of University Avenue.
9:29 a.m. — Threats were reported on the 400 block of Lewis Street.
9:57 a.m. — Six storage units at Palouse Rental Storage on South Main Street were reportedly broken into. Police are conducting follow-up to determine what items were stolen.
11:32 a.m. — A 22-year-old man was cited for suspicion of discharging a weapon within city limits on the 400 block of College Avenue. The man reportedly shot a squirrel with an air rifle, removed its tail and nailed the tail to a handrail in front of his apartment.
4:42 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of simple battery on the 300 block of South Grant Street after allegedly punching a man in the head and shoulders.
4:48 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1900 block of White Avenue.
5:15 p.m. — A backpack was reportedly stolen at Mikey’s Greek Gyros on South Main Street.
5:42 p.m. — A moose was reportedly blocking the road on the 400 block of East Third Street. The animal had left by the time police arrived.
7:02 p.m. — Threats were reported on the 900 block of West Palouse River Drive.
7:13 p.m. — A 21-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of simple battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street after allegedly shoving a woman in the chest several times.
11:37 p.m. — Multiple people were reportedly fighting on the 400 block of South Almon Street. No one was cited or arrested.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
7:29 a.m. — Malicious injury was reported on the 4600 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
9:38 a.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on the 100 block of North Main Street in Troy.
8:14 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idlers Rest and Schultz roads near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
9:31 a.m. — Officers and SWAT responded to reports of a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northwest Robert Street and arrested a 34-year-old man for suspicion of assault.
9:58 a.m. — A traffic collision was reported near the intersection of Northeast Terre View and Northwood drives.
10:47 a.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue.
8:14 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 100 block of Northwest Glenhaven Drive.
9:10 p.m. — Attempted credit card fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Southeast Bleasner Drive.
Friday
12:31 a.m. — Disorderly conduct was reported on the 600 block of Northeast Colorado Street.
1:25 a.m. — Officers responded to reports that someone sustained injuries in a fall on the 500 block of Northeast Colorado Street and took one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
2:22 a.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested near the intersection of Northeast Howard and Opal streets for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
3:05 a.m. — An intoxicated person was reported near the intersection of Northeast Terre View and Merman drives.
Pullman Police also responded to five noise complaints Thursday evening.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
10:46 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 2300 block of East College Mall.
2:53 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
9:25 p.m. — Two people were warned for possession of cannabis on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
10:54 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported at an address on the Pullman Albion Road.
1:33 a.m. — Deputies received a report of vagrancy on Old Moscow Road near Pullman.
2:41 p.m. — Possible fraud was reported on Mill Street in Colfax.
5:25 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for a residence on F Street in Albion.