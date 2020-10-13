PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
5:56 a.m. — A vehicle break-in resulting in a stolen wallet was reported on Westwood Drive.
7:58 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was arrested on Wheatland Drive for suspicion of unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, fourth-degree assault domestic violence and interfering with reporting domestic violence.
8:07 a.m. — A vehicle break-in resulting in a stolen wallet was reported on Terre View Drive.
8:38 a.m. — A vehicle break-in resulting in a stolen wallet was reported on Westwood Drive.
10:44 a.m. — A 48-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of harassment on Kamiaken Street.
11:20 a.m. — A vehicle window was smashed on Westwood Drive.
11:28 a.m. — A vehicle was broken into and a purse was reported stolen on Northwood Drive.
2:24 p.m. — A vehicle was broken into and a wallet was reported stolen on Merman Drive.
3:21 p.m. — A man returned items he reportedly stole from the 800 block of South Grand Avenue.
4:42 p.m. — A woman on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue reported her son went to a friend’s house and the friend’s dad threatened to hit him with a bat.
9:56 p.m. — Infractions for COVID-19 violations were issued at a party on Alpha Road.
Saturday
3:08 a.m. — A possible assault was reported on Campus Street.
6:47 a.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Morton Street.
2:14 p.m. — A package theft was reported on True Street.
3:56 p.m. — A caller on Ruby and Colorado Street said their roommate and a friend were assaulted by a group of people earlier in the day.
5:47 p.m.- A man reportedly urinated on the base of a traffic light on Terre View Drive and Grand Avenue.
5:59 p.m. — A man reportedly flipped off and threatened a postal worker on Deane Street.
6:01 p.m. — A man reported flipping people off on Albion Drive was taken into protective custody.
6:33 p.m. — A man was reported standing on the hood of a car yelling on Valley Road.
Sunday
12:25 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of being intoxicated in public on Colorado Street.
1:33 a.m. — Three plastic rocking chairs were reported stolen from the 2900 block of North Grand Avenue.
5:11 a.m. — A butterfly knife was found in a passengers luggage at the Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport.
9:29 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Staley Road.
1:21 p.m. — A man reported banging on a door on Dilke Street was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.
1:40 a.m. — Police heard a report that women went to a party and believe their drinks were drugged.
4:16 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Maple Street.
11:41 p.m. — Police and fire responded to an unconscious person on Paradise Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
7:32 a.m. — A possible burglary was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
11:27 a.m. — A juvenile was arrested following an alleged physical domestic dispute on 5th Street in LaCrosse.
12:22 p.m. — A vehicle was reported stolen from LaCrosse and found in another county.
Saturday
6:48 a.m. — A 22-year-old Colfax man was arrested on Hillcrest Drive in Colfax for a warrant.
Sunday
11:06 a.m. — Financial exploitation was reported on Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
5:47 p.m. — A subject was transported to the hospital following a domestic dispute on Imler Road in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Friday
11:33 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.
11:40 a.m. — A fraudulent unemployment claim was reportedly submitted in someone’s name on the 1200 block of Highland Drive.
12:08 p.m. — A UI COVID-19 sign was reportedly torn in half and a parking sign was knocked off its post in the VandalStore parking lot.
1:33 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Spence Hardware and Supply.
1:51 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Subway on West Third Street.
5:49 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a fake identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
7:33 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at North Idaho Athletic Club.
8:47 p.m. — A domestic pet rat was reportedly “sick and appears to be dying” on South Main Street.
9:51 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1000 block of South Main Street.
10:53 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of West A Street.
Saturday
12:35 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 400 block of College Avenue.
1:08 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Queen Road.
1:30 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on the 700 block of Taylor Avenue.
2:13 a.m. — A 32-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of pedestrian under the influence of alcohol on West Pullman Road and Warbonnet Drive.
2:33 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of King Road.
2:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Palouse Mall.
3:05 p.m. — A vehicle was reportedly damaged on West A Street.
3:43 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Residence Street.
5:25 p.m. — A portable speaker and change were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle at Domino’s Pizza.
6:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made at Sigma Chi fraternity.
8:10 p.m. — Three females reportedly tried to steal a Trump flag from the balcony of an apartment on the 1400 block of West A Street.
9:52 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Tri-State Outfitters.
10:30 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1400 block of Northwood Drive.
11:23 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Deakin and College avenues.
Sunday
12:20 a.m. — A man was arrested for suspicion of driving without privileges and failure to maintain insurance and cited for suspicion of operating a vehicle without registration and display of fictitious registration on West A and Baker streets.
8:45 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly broken and a purse was stolen on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
8:57 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1000 block of West A Street.
10:07 a.m. — A purse and wallet were reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 1600 block of Shetland Court.
2:57 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed and a purse was stolen on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
12:43 a.m. — A 24-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges on U.S. Highway 95 and Neyens Road near Genesee.
10:42 a.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 4400 block of State Highway 8 near Troy.
1:20 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported on the 1100 block of Driscoll Ridge Road near Troy.
Sunday
6:32 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Highway 95 near Potlatch.