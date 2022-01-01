LATAH COUNTY
Thursday
4:41 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Idlers Rest Road in Moscow.
7:57 a.m. — A vehicle slid off the roadway on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.
12:12 p.m. — A kitchen fire was reported at the Wagon Wheel Bar and Grill in Potlatch. The damage was contained to the grill top.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
7:33 a.m. — An officer responded to a vehicle stuck in the middle of Northeast Merman Drive and Northeast Valley Road.
9:32 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 900 block of Southwest City View Street.
9:53 a.m. — Police conducted a welfare check on the 100 block of Northwest Ann Street.
10:55 a.m. — Traffic control moved a vehicle from the roadway on the 1600 block of Southeast Harvest Drive.
3:13 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1100 block of Southeast Bypass Drive.
4:48 p.m. — An officer responded to a domestic dispute on the 400 block Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
8:38 p.m. — A vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Southwest Center Street. No injuries were reported.
10:36 p.m. – Police responded to a dine and dash at My Office Bar & Grill.
Friday
3:50 a.m. — A welfare check was conducted for the 1500 block of Northwest Clifford Street.