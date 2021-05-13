MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
4:06 a.m. — A vehicle was reportedly damaged on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
4:27 a.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 300 block of South Blaine Street.
7:39 p.m. — A man reportedly threw a full beer can at another man’s eye on the 600 block of Ash Street. The man reportedly went to the hospital and no charges were filed.
8:46 p.m. — Loud music was reported on Peterson Drive.
10:41 p.m. — A sex offense was reported on the 600 block of East D Street but it was determined to be unfounded.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:26 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on the 1000 block of Hodgson Road near Deary.
12:08 p.m. — Malicious injury to property was reported on the 100 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
1:41 p.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Cedar Ridge Road near Kendrick.
3:21 p.m. — A grass/brush fire was reported on the 5300 block of Lenville Road near Moscow.
8:38 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on Hilltop Road near Deary.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:59 a.m. — A caller on South Street said her neighbor is yelling at her about trash bins.
5 p.m. — A caller on South Street reported that her neighbor is putting bags of garbage out in their walkway and that she is deathly allergic to bees and can’t have the trash there.
10:31 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male breaking a window on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:18 p.m. — Multiple items were stolen from a shed on Whelan Road in Pullman.
12:49 p.m. — Deputies responded to a disorderly person at Whitman Community Hospital.