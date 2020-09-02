​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

8:11 a.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Living Learning Communities on Paradise Creek Street.

8:38 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported at Walmart.

10:16 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at U.S. Bank on South Blaine Street.

10:33 a.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Asbury and West Sixth streets.

1:32 p.m. — A 38-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving on East D and North Main streets.

1:45 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at Walmart.

2:21 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen at the University of Idaho Wallace Residence Center.

3:53 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made at The Storm Cellar on South Main Street.

4:13 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested on a warrant at the Moscow Police Department.

4:21 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Morton Street.

4:34 p.m. — A 26-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant on the 100 block of East Morton Street.

4:35 p.m. — A female reportedly stole a pair of jeans from Buckle at Palouse Mall.

6:28 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was cited for suspicion of inattentive driving and driving with an expired license on the 1200 block of South Logan Street.

9:58 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container outside A&W on South Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

8:44 a.m. — An unlawful entry was reported on the 1000 block of Maple Creek Road near Harvard.

2:55 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on State Highway 6 near Princeton.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

9:34 a.m. — A sign was reported stolen from someone’s yard on Main Street.

12:33 p.m. — A weed eater and leaf blower were reported stolen from Bishop Boulevard.

4:57 p.m. — One person was taken to Pullman Regional Hospital following a vehicle accident on Grand Avenue and Whitman Street.

7:24 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Klemgard Avenue.

7:40 p.m. — Police heard a report of more than 20 people with no masks and not distancing on Alpha Road.

9:16 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on South Grand Avenue.

11:10 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Reaney Way.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:36 p.m. — Alleged child abuse was reported in Albion.

Tags

Recommended for you