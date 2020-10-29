PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
1:06 p.m. — A caller said neighbors were throwing garbage on a church property on Ritchie Street.
2:19 p.m. — EMS responded to a fall on Jackson Street.
5:32 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Merman Drive and Valley Road.
7 p.m. — An employee at Pullman Regional Hospital was reportedly assaulted.
Wednesday
1:16 a.m. — Infractions were issued following a noise complaint on Merman Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY
Tuesday
5:28 p.m. — A controlled substance program was reported on Broadway Street in Tekoa.
8:56 p.m. — A man was cited and released on State Route 27 in Tekoa for suspicion of driving with a suspended license.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:22 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
6:30 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed and items were stolen on the 300 block of Victoria Drive.
9:58 a.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed and items were stolen on the 900 block of Fort Stevens Street.
1:28 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of a false identification at the Idaho State Liquor Store on West Pullman Road.
3:14 p.m. — A vehicle window was reportedly smashed and items were stolen on the 1600 block of Lenter Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
10:15 a.m. — Hydraulic oil reportedly caught fire and melted a clock on the wall and discolored the metal siding at Idaho Cedar Sales in Troy. Workers reportedly put the fire out and the Troy Volunteer Fire Department responded.
7:33 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on State Highway 8 near Deary.
7:50 p.m. — A brush/grass fire was reported at Robinson Park and Wallen roads near Moscow.