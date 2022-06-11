LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Matthew Scott Apitz, 24, and Ashley Jean Frisbey, 27, both of Moscow

Zackery Maisen Maughan, 22, and Lucia Marie Osborne, 21, both of Moscow

AJ Chase Miller, 23, of Colfax, and Hannah Marie Dagarmo, 22, of Lolo, Mont.

Kenneth John Erixson, 25, and Victoria Jade Gehring, 22, both of Moscow

Tuesday

Brady James Anderson, 29, and Kendra Rachelle Murray, both of Deary

Kirk Lawrence Nelson, 27, and Makenna Kae Smith, 27, both of Troy

Wednesday

Robert Thomas Lattus, 21, of Tempe, Ariz., and Jocelyn Laurel Wiggins, 21, of Moscow

Matthew Joseph Wisniewski, 25, and Chyenne Rayne Fisher, 26, both of Moscow

Thursday

Christopher Wendt, 60, and Erin Catherine Colombo, 57, both of Moscow

Joshua James Davidson, 43, and Angela Lyn Jones, 46, both of Moscow

WHITMAN COUNTY

Marriages

Monday

Benjamin Andrew Hays, 36, and Rebecca McFarland, 41, both of Moscow

Brandon John Doneen, 38, and Shelby Larissa Coffman, 33, both of Farmington

Tuesday

Christopher Isaak Stinson, 32, and Michaelanne Nicole De Marco, 29, both of Pullman

Wednesday

Claire Bailey Cantrell, 23, and Chase Michael Macpherson, 25, both of Troy

Mattie Diane Farnsworth and Isabella Maresia Da Silva, both of Pullman

Friday

Oluwaseyi Joseph Akinrotmi, 31, and Blessing Opeyemi Adaramola, 26, both of Pullman

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

12:22 p.m. — A package was reported stolen off a porch on the 1100 block of West A Street.

1:01 p.m. — Graffiti and a broken light were found at a picnic shelter at Lena Whitmore Park.

7:06 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen at Panda Express.

9:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

8:23 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported in Viola.

4:28 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.

7:44 p.m. — A collision was reported on Randall Flat Road in Troy.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

10:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southwest Crestview Street.

11:00 a.m. — A bicycle was stolen on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.

1:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

2:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

5:55 p.m. — A shoplifter was taken into custody at Walmart on Southeast Harvest Drive.

8:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

10:32 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

8:15 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Valley Road.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

6:27 a.m. — Vehicle prowls were reported on Harrison Street, College Street and McKinley Street in Colton.

8:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

8:35 a.m. — Vehicle prowls were reported on Line Street and Jacob Drive in Colton.

4:26 p.m. — The sheriff responded to a vehicle prowl on N D Street in Albion.

5:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.

Tags

Recommended for you