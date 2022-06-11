LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Matthew Scott Apitz, 24, and Ashley Jean Frisbey, 27, both of Moscow
Zackery Maisen Maughan, 22, and Lucia Marie Osborne, 21, both of Moscow
AJ Chase Miller, 23, of Colfax, and Hannah Marie Dagarmo, 22, of Lolo, Mont.
Kenneth John Erixson, 25, and Victoria Jade Gehring, 22, both of Moscow
Tuesday
Brady James Anderson, 29, and Kendra Rachelle Murray, both of Deary
Kirk Lawrence Nelson, 27, and Makenna Kae Smith, 27, both of Troy
Wednesday
Robert Thomas Lattus, 21, of Tempe, Ariz., and Jocelyn Laurel Wiggins, 21, of Moscow
Matthew Joseph Wisniewski, 25, and Chyenne Rayne Fisher, 26, both of Moscow
Thursday
Christopher Wendt, 60, and Erin Catherine Colombo, 57, both of Moscow
Joshua James Davidson, 43, and Angela Lyn Jones, 46, both of Moscow
WHITMAN COUNTY
Marriages
Monday
Benjamin Andrew Hays, 36, and Rebecca McFarland, 41, both of Moscow
Brandon John Doneen, 38, and Shelby Larissa Coffman, 33, both of Farmington
Tuesday
Christopher Isaak Stinson, 32, and Michaelanne Nicole De Marco, 29, both of Pullman
Wednesday
Claire Bailey Cantrell, 23, and Chase Michael Macpherson, 25, both of Troy
Mattie Diane Farnsworth and Isabella Maresia Da Silva, both of Pullman
Friday
Oluwaseyi Joseph Akinrotmi, 31, and Blessing Opeyemi Adaramola, 26, both of Pullman
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
12:22 p.m. — A package was reported stolen off a porch on the 1100 block of West A Street.
1:01 p.m. — Graffiti and a broken light were found at a picnic shelter at Lena Whitmore Park.
7:06 p.m. — A cellphone was reported stolen at Panda Express.
9:33 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
8:23 a.m. — A verbal domestic dispute was reported in Viola.
4:28 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Second Avenue in Deary.
7:44 p.m. — A collision was reported on Randall Flat Road in Troy.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
10:37 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 500 block of Southwest Crestview Street.
11:00 a.m. — A bicycle was stolen on the 1500 block of Northeast Northwood Drive.
1:05 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
2:48 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
5:55 p.m. — A shoplifter was taken into custody at Walmart on Southeast Harvest Drive.
8:03 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
10:32 p.m. — Officers responded to an assault on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
8:15 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Valley Road.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
6:27 a.m. — Vehicle prowls were reported on Harrison Street, College Street and McKinley Street in Colton.
8:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for Wawawai Road in Clarkston.
8:35 a.m. — Vehicle prowls were reported on Line Street and Jacob Drive in Colton.
4:26 p.m. — The sheriff responded to a vehicle prowl on N D Street in Albion.
5:28 p.m. — An assault was reported on Wawawai Road in Clarkston.