WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
1:58 p.m. — Theft was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
10:28 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
3:18 p.m. — Theft was reported on the 1500 block of Merman Drive.
4:53 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 100 block of South Street.
10:45 p.m. — A 23-year-old man and a 32-year-old man were arrested under suspicion of fourth degree assault on the 500 block of Grand Avenue.
Five noninjury crashes were reported in Pullman Monday.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
11:58 a.m. — An individual reported being harassed about the homicides.
2:49 p.m. — A fight was reported at KFC.
8:05 p.m. — Threatening messages were reported on the 500 block of Styner Avenue.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
3:18 p.m. — A noninjury crash was reported on Parker Road in Moscow.
4:49 p.m. — Unlawful entry was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
