PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
12:46 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to a domestic dispute on the 300 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
1:02 p.m. — A noninjury car crash was reported on the 1200 block of Northeast Monroe Street.
1:50 p.m. — A package was stolen from a doorstep on the 800 block of Northeast C Street.
1:54 p.m. — An officer provided a welfare check for the 300 block of Southeast Nebraska Street.
7:28 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on Northeast Colorado Street and Northeast A Street.
11:27 p.m. — Officers arrested a 24-year-old following an alleged domestic dispute on the 400 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
11:52 p.m. — A 22-year-old was arrested for suspicion of assault on the 1500 block of Northeast Brandi Way.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
1:13 p.m. — An assault was reported on the 1500 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
8:22 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on East First Street.
9:45 p.m. — A woman was arrested for a felony warrant on the 200 block of Northeast Kamiaken Street.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
8:17 a.m. — A person on the 100 block of Sweet Avenue reported catching a bat and wanted an officer’s assistance.
3:55 p.m. — Mail theft was reported on the 800 block of North Jefferson Street.
8:58 p.m. — A moose was reported on Washington and Lewis streets.
Wednesday
7:57 a.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on White Avenue and Joseph Street.
9:56 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant at Winco.
10:32 a.m. — A man was arrested on a warrant on E and Polk streets.
4:50 p.m. — Police responded to a report of a male and female fighting at Friendship Square.
Thursday
12:54 a.m. — A female was transported to Gritman Medical Center after reporting she had a head injury.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:20 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Forks Road in Deary.
11:36 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Jones Loop in Princeton.
Wednesday
10:01 a.m. — Harassment was reported on Tomer Road in Moscow.
2:14 p.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported on Adams Street in Moscow.