LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

8:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2100 block of Mix Road near Moscow.

2:40 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of failure to purchase a driver’s license on West C and North Almon streets in Moscow.

3:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Middle Potlatch Road near Juliaetta.

3:26 p.m. — A 54-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault and obstructing/resisting an officer on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.

4:26 p.m. — A battery was reported between inmates at the Latah County Jail in Moscow. There were no injuries.

5:15 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 18000 block of Moser Road near Genesee.

Saturday

12:31 a.m. — A battery was reported on Driscoll Ridge and Yockey roads near Troy.

11:03 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported at milepost 3 on State Highway 9 near Deary.

6:05 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 355 on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.

11:01 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 10 on State Highway 8 near Moscow.

Sunday

10:43 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI at McDonald’s on the 800 block of Troy Road in Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

2:32 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unattended death on Jordan Road.

10:33 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of a controlled substance on Ruby Street.

Saturday

12:32 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on Lamont Drive.

12:50 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on Larry Street.

9:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of burned debris in a mailbox on State Street.

5:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Providence Court and determined the subject was fine.

8:15 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a report of a fire in a tree on High Street.

9:19 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

Sunday

12:42 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Colorado and B streets.

1:07 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol in a public place on Campus and Ruby streets.

1:23 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Colorado Street.

2:23 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Olsen Street.

11:10 a.m. — A possible fire was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.

11:41 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on B Street.

2:28 p.m. — Police checked on a report of a man walking in the road on Greyhound Way and Valhalla Drive.

5:38 p.m. — A medical issue was reported at Imported Car Services.

7:20 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Camino Street.

7:23 p.m. — Police took a subject to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Clay Court.

7:52 p.m. — A 22-year-old subject was arrested on a Whitman County warrant for failure to appear on Main Street and Stadium Way.

8:18 p.m. — A 37-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespass 2nd degree, obstructing a law enforcement officer and felony harassment on Alpha Road.

WSU POLICE

Saturday

11:21 a.m. — A 22-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Sella’s.

9:33 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported at the Compton Union Building.

Tags

Recommended for you