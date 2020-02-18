LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
8:29 a.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 2100 block of Mix Road near Moscow.
2:40 p.m. — A 23-year-old woman was cited for suspicion of failure to purchase a driver’s license on West C and North Almon streets in Moscow.
3:15 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1100 block of Middle Potlatch Road near Juliaetta.
3:26 p.m. — A 54-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of assault and obstructing/resisting an officer on the 300 block of East Main Street in Kendrick.
4:26 p.m. — A battery was reported between inmates at the Latah County Jail in Moscow. There were no injuries.
5:15 p.m. — A chimney fire was reported on the 18000 block of Moser Road near Genesee.
Saturday
12:31 a.m. — A battery was reported on Driscoll Ridge and Yockey roads near Troy.
11:03 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported at milepost 3 on State Highway 9 near Deary.
6:05 p.m. — A vehicle slideoff was reported at milepost 355 on U.S. Highway 95 near Viola.
11:01 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported at milepost 10 on State Highway 8 near Moscow.
Sunday
10:43 p.m. — A 29-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of excessive DUI at McDonald’s on the 800 block of Troy Road in Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
2:32 p.m. — Police, fire and EMS responded to an unattended death on Jordan Road.
10:33 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public, possession of a fictitious license, and possession of a controlled substance on Ruby Street.
Saturday
12:32 a.m. — A 20-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on Lamont Drive.
12:50 a.m. — An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of minor intoxicated in public on Larry Street.
9:25 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of burned debris in a mailbox on State Street.
5:03 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Providence Court and determined the subject was fine.
8:15 p.m. — Police and fire responded to a report of a fire in a tree on High Street.
9:19 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Sunday
12:42 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Colorado and B streets.
1:07 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of minor exhibiting the effects of alcohol in a public place on Campus and Ruby streets.
1:23 a.m. — A 19-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of minor in possession of alcohol on Colorado Street.
2:23 a.m. — A 27-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Olsen Street.
11:10 a.m. — A possible fire was reported on the 300 block of West Main Street.
11:41 a.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury collision was reported on B Street.
2:28 p.m. — Police checked on a report of a man walking in the road on Greyhound Way and Valhalla Drive.
5:38 p.m. — A medical issue was reported at Imported Car Services.
7:20 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Camino Street.
7:23 p.m. — Police took a subject to Pullman Regional Hospital following a threat of self-harm on Clay Court.
7:52 p.m. — A 22-year-old subject was arrested on a Whitman County warrant for failure to appear on Main Street and Stadium Way.
8:18 p.m. — A 37-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of criminal trespass 2nd degree, obstructing a law enforcement officer and felony harassment on Alpha Road.
WSU POLICE
Saturday
11:21 a.m. — A 22-year-old subject was arrested for suspicion of DUI at Sella’s.
9:33 p.m. — A medical emergency was reported at the Compton Union Building.