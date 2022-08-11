PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:07 a.m. — A car was egged on the 300 block of Kimball Court.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Welcome! Please enjoy your free content for the month.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Already a subscriber? Please log in below. New to us? Please choose one of our offers and "Get Started" to become a subscriber.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 11, 2022 @ 3:36 am
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
9:07 a.m. — A car was egged on the 300 block of Kimball Court.
11:50 a.m. — A hit and run was reported in Pullman.
12:59 p..m. — Fraud was reported on the 1600 block of Bleasner Drive.
1:20 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1200 block of Grand Avenue.
2:08 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 300 block of Dillon Street.
2:33 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 1200 block of Nye Street.
2:49 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 100 block of Grand Avenue.
5:41 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1212 block of Grand Avenue.
6:31 p.m. — Officers and fire responded to a field on fire on the 1600 block of Merman Drive.
8:20 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1200 block of Clifford Street.
Suspicious activity was reported in Pullman overnight.
Officers performed a welfare check on the 400 block of Kamiaken Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:52 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on Crosby Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
11:37 a.m. — A woman refused to leave Children and Family Services on Troy Road.
6:08 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the 1600 block of Levick Street.
Wednesday
2:12 a.m. — A belligerent patient was reported at Gritman Medical Center.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:40 a.m. — A vehicle fire was reported on Cora Road in Potlatch.
9:39 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Spruce Street in Potlatch.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.