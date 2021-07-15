MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:09 a.m. — A hat was reportedly stolen from Moscow Building Supply. A 35-year-old woman is a suspect.
11:54 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.
11:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.
3:44 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 1100 block of Alturas Drive.
6:46 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.
10:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
12:53 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and possession of a controlled substance on South Main and Lathen streets in Moscow.
1 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8 a.m. — A trailer hitch was stolen off a van on Golden Hills Drive.
1:24 p.m. — Graffiti was found on a fence on Lost Trail Drive.
3:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hillside Drive.
5:07 p.m. — A vehicle overheated at Pullman Regional Hospital.
Wednesday
12:54 a.m. — A downed tree was reported on High Street.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:02 a.m. — A tree blocked the roadway on Prune Orchard Road and state Route 195 in Colfax.
8:11 a.m. — A 61-year-old woman was arrested for violating a protection order on Old Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.
3:24 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Bryant boulevard in St. John.
4:17 p.m. — A possible attempted burglary was reported on State Route 23 in Steptoe.
11:24 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.