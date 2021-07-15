​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

7:09 a.m. — A hat was reportedly stolen from Moscow Building Supply. A 35-year-old woman is a suspect.

11:54 a.m. — A 35-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on Sweet Avenue and South Main Street.

11:55 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.

3:44 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was cited for suspicion of domestic battery on the 1100 block of Alturas Drive.

6:46 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 400 block of South Asbury Street.

10:33 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 500 block of Indian Hills Drive.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

12:53 a.m. — A 23-year-old man was cited for suspicion of driving without privileges and possession of a controlled substance on South Main and Lathen streets in Moscow.

1 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1100 block of Idler’s Rest Road near Moscow.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

8 a.m. — A trailer hitch was stolen off a van on Golden Hills Drive.

1:24 p.m. — Graffiti was found on a fence on Lost Trail Drive.

3:35 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Hillside Drive.

5:07 p.m. — A vehicle overheated at Pullman Regional Hospital.

Wednesday

12:54 a.m. — A downed tree was reported on High Street.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

2:02 a.m. — A tree blocked the roadway on Prune Orchard Road and state Route 195 in Colfax.

8:11 a.m. — A 61-year-old woman was arrested for violating a protection order on Old Whitman Avenue in Rosalia.

3:24 p.m. — Possible harassment was reported on Bryant boulevard in St. John.

4:17 p.m. — A possible attempted burglary was reported on State Route 23 in Steptoe.

11:24 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Whelan Road in Pullman.

