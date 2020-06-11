PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
11:03 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on Leland Drive and determined the subject was fine.
11:31 a.m. — A disorderly patient was reported at Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:56 p.m. — A possible threat of self-harm was reported on Grant Street.
2:36 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Nye Street but it was determined there was no victim.
3:43 p.m. — Police responded to a report of harassment and stalking on Terre View Drive.
4:40 p.m. — Mail was reported stolen on State Street.
7:25 p.m. — Harassment was reported on Nye Street.
Wednesday
2:02 a.m. — A person was taken to PRH from Opal Street following a threat of self-harm.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
1:57 a.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested on Walla Walla Highway in Colfax for suspicion of DUI and driving with a suspended license.
9:14 a.m. — Deputies heard a report of a plane flying low near Banner Road. It was determined to be a crop duster.
3:47 p.m. — A possible assault was reported on Madison Street in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
9:53 a.m. — An unemployment fraud was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
11:01 a.m. — A camera was reportedly found on the ground at Lena Whitmore Elementary School on South Blaine Street.
11:10 a.m. — An unemployment fraud was reported on the 600 block of North Garfield Street.
11:12 a.m. — An unemployment fraud was reported on the 1900 block of East Sixth Street.
12:18 p.m. — A letter allegedly relating to racism was reported at the University of Idaho Dean’s Office on Perimeter Drive.
2:18 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported at Moscow Building Supply on North Main Street.
2:51 p.m. — An unemployment fraud was reported on the 1300 block of Walenta Drive.
3:53 p.m. — Multiple animals were reported at an apartment unit on the 100 block of East Fourth Street. The smell from the unit was reportedly making people sick.
5 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 1100 block of North Polk Street.
5:39 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 200 block of Circle Drive.
7:31 p.m. — A 36-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and an invalid driver’s license on Greensides Place.
8:46 p.m. — Threats over the phone were reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:40 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle collision was reported on Park Road near Deary.
12:13 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 5300 block of Robinson Park Road near Moscow.
3:06 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 500 block of West Chestnut Street in Genesee.