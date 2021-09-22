PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
6:17 a.m. — A vehicle reportedly struck a deer near the intersection of Pullman Albion and Brayton roads.
8:10 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the corner of Southeast Spring Street and Pioneer Way.
9:36 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of disorderly conduct on the 2200 block of Northeast Westwood Drive.
Tuesday
2:02 a.m. — A controlled substance problem was reported on the 500 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Monday
11:01 a.m. — Malicious mischief was reported on the 1400 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
5:22 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1800 block of Northeast Wilson Road.
8:44 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of potential malicious mischief on the 1200 block of Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
6:15 a.m. — An unattended death was reported on North Hauser Avenue in Colfax.
9:33 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on North Mill Street in Colfax.
MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
2:23 a.m. — A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of four counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia at the Hillcrest Motel. A 36-year-old man was also arrested there for suspicion of one count of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
12:19 a.m. — Police performed a welfare check on a vagrant male on Line Street.
8:06 a.m. — A truck reportedly kept stopping where there are no stop signs and almost caused two wrecks on Third and Van Buren streets.
11:05 a.m. — Police responded to a burglary on the 200 block of West First St.. A male reported $570 worth of tools stolen from his garage. The suspect was later arrested in Garfield.
12:03 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 700 block of Railroad Street.
2:49 p.m. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor warrant out of Ada County.
5:07 p.m. — A two-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Lilly and A streets.
10:22 p.m. — A hit-and-run vehicle accident was reported on the 100 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY
Monday
6:27 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on Ash Street in Genesee.
8:39 a.m. — A medical problem was reported on Main Street in Troy.
11:13 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Sixth Street in Potlatch.
11:59 a.m. — A 36-year-old Troy man was arrested for suspicion of reckless driving on Highway 8 in Moscow.