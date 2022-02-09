MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:29 a.m. — A woman reported her vehicle was broken into and her wallet stolen on the 300 block of Mallard Court.
11:29 a.m. — A woman was issued a trespassing order after allegedly refusing to leave an apartment on the 300 block of South Grant Street.
11:59 a.m. — A person’s phone and keys were stolen from the 600 block North Almon Street.
3:09 p.m. — A traffic collision was reported at A&W on Main Street. No one was transported to the hospital.
6:02 p.m. — A bike was reported stolen from the 1000 block of West A Street.
6:43 p.m. — A vehicle was broken into on the 1100 block of West A Street.
8:32 p.m. — Sonic Drive-In requested a trespassing order for a former employee.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:04 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Troy Road in Moscow.
WSU POLICE
Tuesday
2:28 a.m. — Officers arrested a 21-year-old man for DUI on Northeast Terre View Drive and Northeast Merman Drive.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
7:58 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
11:38 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 2000 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
3:33 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:21 a.m. — A welfare check was requested on Wawawai Pullman Road in Pullman.
5:41 p.m. — A 30-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on State Route 193 in Clarkston.