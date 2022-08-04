PULLMAN POLICE
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
8:29 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 600 block of Grand Avenue.
11:06 a.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Terre View Drive.
1:48 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 1600 block of Grand Avenue.
6:18 p.m. — A hit-and-run crash was reported on the 600 block of SE Holbrook.
7:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 700 block of Grand Avenue.
11:43 p.m. — Gunshots sounds were reported on the 200 block of Brandon Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
2:20 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Boniface Avenue in Uniontown.
9:32 p.m. — A 34-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recklessly burning supposedly using unlawful fireworks in Tekoa.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:01 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 2200 block of Pullman Road.
12:15 p.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on the 2000 block of Main Street.
3:51 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 900 block of Washington Street.
4:41 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 200 block of Baker Street.
5:56 p.m. — Vandalism was reported on the 1400 block of D Street.
6:11 p.m. — Officers performed a welfare check on the 800 block of Blaine Street.
6:30 p.m. — A bike was stolen on the 400 block of Paradise Drive.
8:01 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 100 block of Lilly Street.
9:36 p.m. — A TV was stolen on the 100 block of Peterson Drive.
9:51 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 1000 block of Rodeo Drive.
11:23 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on the 2500 block of A Street.
11:28 p.m. — A noise complaint was documented on the 200 block of Baker Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
7:45 a.m. — A noninjury crash occurred on U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
11:19 a.m. — Fraud was reported on the 600 block of Hazel Street in Genesee.
8:52 p.m. — A grass brush fire occurred on the 3600 block of Cameron Road in Moscow.
