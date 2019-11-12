PULLMAN POLICE

Friday

10:39 a.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a microwave fire on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

11:10 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.

1:27 p.m. — Water bottles were reportedly thrown at a vehicle on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.

1:31 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1300 block Northwest Deane Street.

2:59 p.m. — A resident on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road reported his brother had been kidnapped. Police checked and determined the brother was fine.

6 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.

7:20 p.m. — A 70-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a collision on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.

7:38 p.m. — Charges were forwarded against a man who allegedly brandished a sword on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way. The sword was seized as evidence.

7:55 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.

Saturday

8:06 a.m. — A bag of cocaine was found at Walmart and destroyed by police.

9:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man stealing alcohol from Rite Aid.

11:35 a.m. — Yelling was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.

11:36 p.m. — A man was cited and released for allegedly trespassing on a construction area on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.

Sunday

11:12 a.m. — One subject was transported to PRH following a possible threat of self-harm on Maple Street.

12:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.

1:38 p.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 400 block of Northwest Olsen street.

2:13 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.

7:12 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on Grand Avenue and Davis Way for a Whitman County warrant.

8:16 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on the 200 block of East Main Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Friday

1:51 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.

4:18 p.m. — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Van Buren and East B streets in Moscow.

11 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Zeitler Road near Moscow.

Saturday

5:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on North Mountain View Road and East B Street in Moscow.

Sunday

6:02 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container on North Jackson and West First streets in Moscow.

