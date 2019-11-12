PULLMAN POLICE
Friday
10:39 a.m. — Pullman Fire Department responded to a microwave fire on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:10 a.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 400 block of Northeast Stadium Way.
1:27 p.m. — Water bottles were reportedly thrown at a vehicle on the 100 block of Northwest Larry Street.
1:31 p.m. — An unconscious person was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital from the 1300 block Northwest Deane Street.
2:59 p.m. — A resident on the 1400 block of Northeast Valley Road reported his brother had been kidnapped. Police checked and determined the brother was fine.
6 p.m. — Police performed a welfare check on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
7:20 p.m. — A 70-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI following a collision on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
7:38 p.m. — Charges were forwarded against a man who allegedly brandished a sword on the 500 block of Northwest Davis Way. The sword was seized as evidence.
7:55 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on the 200 block of East Main Street.
Saturday
8:06 a.m. — A bag of cocaine was found at Walmart and destroyed by police.
9:01 a.m. — Police responded to a report of a man stealing alcohol from Rite Aid.
11:35 a.m. — Yelling was reported on the 700 block of Northeast Reaney Way.
11:36 p.m. — A man was cited and released for allegedly trespassing on a construction area on the 800 block of Northeast California Street.
Sunday
11:12 a.m. — One subject was transported to PRH following a possible threat of self-harm on Maple Street.
12:19 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on Main Street and Bishop Boulevard.
1:38 p.m. — Police responded to a trespassing complaint on the 400 block of Northwest Olsen street.
2:13 p.m. — A 25-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of third-degree theft at Walmart.
7:12 p.m. — A 51-year-old man was arrested on Grand Avenue and Davis Way for a Whitman County warrant.
8:16 p.m. — A 21-year-old man was arrested for violating a protection order on the 200 block of East Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Friday
1:51 p.m. — A burglary was reported on the 400 block of McCall Street in Juliaetta.
4:18 p.m. — A 64-year-old man was arrested on a warrant on South Van Buren and East B streets in Moscow.
11 p.m. — An 18-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on Zeitler Road near Moscow.
Saturday
5:57 p.m. — A 19-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana on North Mountain View Road and East B Street in Moscow.
Sunday
6:02 p.m. — A 27-year-old man was cited for suspicion of an open container on North Jackson and West First streets in Moscow.