MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
12:41 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported at Friendship Square.
2:06 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing and willful concealment at the Moscow Food Co-op.
3:48 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.
6:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.
6:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:39 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported at Robinson Lake Park near Moscow.
1:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1700 block of Little Bear Ridge Road near Troy.
7:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of West Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.
PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
12:58 p.m. — A resident on Sunnymead Way reported an ongoing issuing with dog feces left on her property and the owners not picking it up.
10:47 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Leland Drive.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
4:15 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Hilty Road in Colfax.
6:44 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Johnson Road in Pullman.
9:33 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Gregor Street in Colton.