​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Tuesday

12:41 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported at Friendship Square.

2:06 p.m. — A 50-year-old man was cited for suspicion of trespassing and willful concealment at the Moscow Food Co-op.

3:48 p.m. — A stolen bicycle was reported on the 900 block of Paradise Creek Street.

6:04 p.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 200 block of Lauder Avenue.

6:17 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Sixth and South Washington streets.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

5:39 a.m. — Disturbing the peace was reported at Robinson Lake Park near Moscow.

1:53 p.m. — A theft was reported on the 1700 block of Little Bear Ridge Road near Troy.

7:25 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of West Hatter Creek Road near Princeton.

PULLMAN POLICE

Tuesday

12:58 p.m. — A resident on Sunnymead Way reported an ongoing issuing with dog feces left on her property and the owners not picking it up.

10:47 p.m. — A 30-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Leland Drive.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Tuesday

4:15 p.m. — A one-vehicle noninjury accident was reported on Hilty Road in Colfax.

6:44 p.m. — A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Johnson Road in Pullman.

9:33 p.m. — A possible domestic dispute was reported on Gregor Street in Colton.

Tags

Recommended for you