PULLMAN POLICE
Tuesday
6:24 a.m. — A person was reported missing on Larry Street.
9:15 a.m. — Books were reported stolen from Park Street.
11:31 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Paradise Street and South Grand Avenue.
11:48 a.m. — Harassment was reported on East Main Street.
5:24 p.m. — A noninjury collision occurred on Fairmount Road and Bishop Boulevard.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
6:59 a.m. — A one-vehicle rollover accident occurred on Pullman Airport Road.
MOSCOW POLICE
Tuesday
7:41 a.m. — A wallet was reportedly stolen from an unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of Baker Street.
8:08 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1200 block of East Sixth Street.
8:17 a.m. — An unlocked vehicle on the 200 block of Baker Street was reportedly rummaged through but nothing appeared to be stolen.
10:37 a.m. — A vehicle on the 100 block of Baker Street was reportedly entered but nothing appeared to be stolen.
11:26 a.m. — A 23-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of simple battery on the 100 block of East Fourth Street.
12:31 p.m. — A woman on the 300 block of South Main Street reportedly sold a computer on Facebook but was never paid for it.
1:01 p.m. — A possible physical dispute was reported on the 1100 block of South Main Street.
1:06 p.m. — A bicycle was reported stolen on the 200 block of Farm Road.
3:54 p.m. — A seat cover and driver’s license was reportedly stolen from a vehicle on the 400 block of North Almon Street.
5:25 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on East Third and South Washington streets.
6:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported in the Identity apartment complex parking lot. An 18-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of possession of Xanax, marijuana and drug paraphernalia as well as two warrants.
8:31 p.m. — Police reportedly found heroin and drug paraphernalia at a residence on the 400 block of Lewis Street. A request for charges was forwarded to the Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.
Wednesday
4:59 a.m. — A 2007 Pontiac Vibe was reportedly stolen from the 200 block of Baker Street and recovered the same morning in the area of Goodwill on Warbonnet Drive. The vehicle was not damaged and items were reportedly found in the car that did not belong to the vehicle owner.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Tuesday
5:41 a.m. — A 19-year-old woman was taken to Gritman Medical Center in Moscow after a one-vehicle crash on State Highway 6 west of Potlatch. The sheriff’s office did not know the extent of her injuries.
12:39 p.m. — Fraud was reported on the 1000 block of Hodgson Road near Deary.