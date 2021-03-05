PULLMAN POLICE
Wednesday
9:45 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of suspicious activity on the 700 block of Southeast South Street.
9:51 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a reportedly intoxicated man on the 400 block of East Main Street.
10:27 a.m. — An officer responded to a report of an intoxicated man walking around with a glass bottle on the 300 block of South Grand Avenue.
11:10 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for a reportedly intoxicated man on the 700 block of
12 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on the corner of Northwest Larry Street and North Grand Avenue.
12:29 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of someone throwing eggs at a protester on the 1500 block of Southeast King Drive.
11:27 p.m. — Harassment was reported on the 1900 block of Northeast Terre View Drive.
Thursday
3:51 a.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 1600 block of South Grand Avenue and arrested a 38-year-old man for suspicion of burglary and theft of services.
WSU POLICE
Wednesday
10:20 p.m. — An officer warned one person for possession of cannabis on the 1600 block of Southeast Olympia Avenue.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
9:59 a.m. — A deputy responded to a report of a burglary on North Morton Street in Colfax.
11:18 a.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on North Morton Street in Colfax.
3:47 p.m. — A suspicious person was reported on North Mill Street in Colfax.
6:49 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of driving with a suspended license on Sand Road near Pullman.
8 p.m. — A deputy responded to reports of a domestic dispute on State Highway 27 near Pullman.
11:32 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for an address on Gimlin Road near Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Wednesday
2:07 a.m. — Loud music was reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
8:21 a.m. — Loud music and yelling were reported on the 600 block of Taylor Avenue.
10:44 a.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported at Dollar Tree.
11:52 a.m. — Various items were reportedly stolen from an apartment on the 700 block of North Jefferson Street.
3:15 p.m. — A sticker that said, “All Kirkers are bastards,” was reported on a street sign outside the new New Saint Andrews College building on North Main Street.
3:16 p.m. — A wheel reportedly fell off a vehicle on East Third and South Main streets.
3:28 p.m. — A truck was reportedly keyed on South Blaine Street.
4:49 p.m. — A woman reported her credit card stolen from a workplace in Lewiston and it was allegedly used in multiple locations in Moscow.
5:05 p.m. — A 75-year-old man was cited for suspicion of possession of marijuana at Rosauers.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Wednesday
1:19 a.m. — A noise complaint was made on the 2900 block of U.S. Highway 95 near Moscow.
2:58 p.m. — A trespassing complaint was made on the 1000 block of Dutch Lane near Potlatch.