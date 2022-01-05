MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
12:09 p.m. — Three people were taken to Gritman Medical Center following a traffic accident on Third and Hayes streets.
1:44 p.m. — A construction worker and resident on the 2300 block of White Avenue were reportedly screaming at each other.
2:52 p.m. — A woman was arrested on the 1700 block of F Street following a trespassing complaint.
4:08 p.m. — A woman was arrested for suspicion of DUI on West Pullman Road.
7:46 p.m. — A theft was reported at Walmart.
8:17 p.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on the 500 block of North Grant Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
12:13 a.m. — A chimney fire was reported on U.S. Highway 95 in Potlatch.
10:01 a.m. — Possession of a controlled substance was reported on Pine Cone Road in Moscow.
9:19 p.m. — A domestic battery was reported on Bear Creek Road in Princeton.
Seven vehicle slide-offs were reported Monday in Latah County.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
12:02 p.m. — An officer responded for a welfare check on the 1600 block of Northeast Wheatland Drive and transported one person to Pullman Regional Hospital.
12:56 p.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 100 block of Southeast Water Street.
4:45 p.m. — Police arrested a 22-year-old man for alleged third-degree assault on the 800 block of Southeast Bishop Boulevard.
WSU POLICE
Monday
3:57 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of large chunks of ice in the road on Southeast Stadium Way.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:55 a.m. — A vehicle became stuck in the snow on Dry Creek Road and Glenwood Road in Colfax.
6:02 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on North Grand Avenue in Pullman.
6:34 a.m. — A vehicle became stuck in a snow bank on Almota Road in Colfax.
7:08 a.m. — A deputy responded to a vehicle stuck in the snow on Colfax Airport Road and Almota Road in Colfax.
7:31 a.m. — Two vehicles became stuck in the snow on Kitzmiller Road in Pullman.
9:24 a.m. — Deputies responded to a vehicle stuck in a ditch near Farmington Road in Tekoa.
9:32 a.m. — Emergency personnel responded to an unconscious person on West Walla Walla Highway in Colfax.
1:05 p.m. — A vehicle became stuck in the snow on Viola Road and Lawson Road in Palouse.
5:57 p.m. — A 45-year-old man was arrested for driving with a suspended license on North Main Street in Colfax.
8:08 p.m. — A deputy arrested a 52-year-old man for a felony warrant on Gregor Street in Colton.