MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
9:22 a.m. — An unknown male reportedly called Ulta Beauty saying sexual things to staff and making them feel uncomfortable.
10:39 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Alturas Drive.
11:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported, possibly at WinCo.
11:06 a.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Baker Street.
2:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.
6:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.
8:12 p.m. — A woman was issued a trespass notice on the 100 block of Baker Street.
10:53 p.m. — An unknown person reportedly damaged property in a men’s bathroom at Eastside Marketplace.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
2:44 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 500 block of North Pine Street in Genesee.
9:33 p.m. — Fireworks were reported at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.
10:17 p.m. — A welfare check was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.
PULLMAN POLICE
Monday
9:04 a.m. — A theft was reported on Indiana Street.
9:10 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Shoemaker Place.
9:24 a.m. — Police were advised of a dog left in a vehicle at Palouse Medical.
9:37 a.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury collision occurred on Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.
10:17 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Harvest Drive.
4:12 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Shoemaker Place.
8:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Pheasant Run Court.
9:38 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.
Tuesday
12:14 a.m. — Firefighters and police responded to a report of a possible gas spill and determined the smell came from a skunk in the area.
WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
4:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.
9:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a juvenile trying to start a fire in the park in Tekoa.