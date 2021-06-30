​​​​​MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

9:22 a.m. — An unknown male reportedly called Ulta Beauty saying sexual things to staff and making them feel uncomfortable.

10:39 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 1200 block of Alturas Drive.

11:01 a.m. — A hit-and-run was reported, possibly at WinCo.

11:06 a.m. — A package was reportedly stolen from a residence on the 100 block of Baker Street.

2:51 p.m. — A hit-and-run was reported on the 2200 block of West Pullman Road.

6:26 p.m. — A noninjury vehicle crash was reported on the 1300 block of South Main Street.

8:12 p.m. — A woman was issued a trespass notice on the 100 block of Baker Street.

10:53 p.m. — An unknown person reportedly damaged property in a men’s bathroom at Eastside Marketplace.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:44 p.m. — Harassing calls were reported on the 500 block of North Pine Street in Genesee.

9:33 p.m. — Fireworks were reported at Spring Valley Reservoir near Troy.

10:17 p.m. — A welfare check was reported at Spring Valley Reservoir.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

9:04 a.m. — A theft was reported on Indiana Street.

9:10 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Shoemaker Place.

9:24 a.m. — Police were advised of a dog left in a vehicle at Palouse Medical.

9:37 a.m. — A two-vehicle, noninjury collision occurred on Terre View Drive and North Grand Avenue.

10:17 a.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Harvest Drive.

4:12 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Shoemaker Place.

8:21 p.m. — A vehicle prowl was reported on Pheasant Run Court.

9:38 p.m. — An 18-year-old woman was arrested for suspicion of fourth-degree assault on Terre View Drive.

Tuesday

12:14 a.m. — Firefighters and police responded to a report of a possible gas spill and determined the smell came from a skunk in the area.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

4:18 a.m. — A domestic dispute was reported on Howard Street in Tekoa.

9:01 a.m. — Deputies responded to a report of a juvenile trying to start a fire in the park in Tekoa.

Tags

Recommended for you