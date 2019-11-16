LATAH COUNTY

Marriages

Wednesday

Floyd McGraw and Mallory Cox, both 27 of Genesee

Thursday

Isaac McManus, 24, of Deary, and Raydeemie Mallery, 22, of Moscow

Divorces

Nov. 6

Bradley Dunlap and Samantha Dunlap

Nov. 7

Christopher Tate and Laureas Tate

Wednesday

Marissa Morton and Michael Morton

Emerson Butler and Alicia Guerra

Christopher Moulton and Tammie Moulton

Sentencings

Tuesday

Brandon Farr, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.

Wednesday

Craig Qualman, 47, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.

PULLMAN POLICE

Thursday

11:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.

12:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.

12:27 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Lake Street.

1:11 p.m. — A weapon offense was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Bryant Street.

1:52 p.m. — Burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Park Street.

2:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported near the intersection of Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Harvest Drive.

3:55 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 800 block of Northwest Palouse View Court.

5:37 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 300 block of Southeast Dexter Street.

5:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports that a person was choking on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.

Friday

12:40 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported near the intersection of Northeast Colorado and B streets.

WSU POLICE

Thursday

9:18 p.m. — Two people were warned for cannabis use on the 200 block of Southeast Waller Way Mall.

10:11 p.m. — An officer warned one person for possession of cannabis.

WHITMAN SHERIFF

Thursday

4:09 p.m. — Malicious damage to a motor home was reported on Whelan Road, north of Pullman.

MOSCOW POLICE

Thursday

7:45 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West A and North Almon streets.

8:19 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.

1:31 p.m. — A young moose was reported in the area of the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.

7:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of North Washington Street.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Thursday

9:57 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hallet and Second streets in Juliaetta.

