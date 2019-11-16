LATAH COUNTY
Marriages
Wednesday
Floyd McGraw and Mallory Cox, both 27 of Genesee
Thursday
Isaac McManus, 24, of Deary, and Raydeemie Mallery, 22, of Moscow
Divorces
Nov. 6
Bradley Dunlap and Samantha Dunlap
Nov. 7
Christopher Tate and Laureas Tate
Wednesday
Marissa Morton and Michael Morton
Emerson Butler and Alicia Guerra
Christopher Moulton and Tammie Moulton
Sentencings
Tuesday
Brandon Farr, 29, of Moscow, was convicted of inattentive driving and fined $457.50.
Wednesday
Craig Qualman, 47, of Lewiston, was convicted of DUI and sentenced to one year probation, fined $502.50 and his driver’s license was suspended 90 days.
PULLMAN POLICE
Thursday
11:23 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1600 block of Northeast Merman Drive.
12:20 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 100 block of South Grand Avenue.
12:27 p.m. — A noninjury traffic collision was reported on the 900 block of Northeast Lake Street.
1:11 p.m. — A weapon offense was reported on the 1100 block of Northwest Bryant Street.
1:52 p.m. — Burglary of a storage unit was reported on the 500 block of Northwest Park Street.
2:29 p.m. — A noninjury collision was reported near the intersection of Southeast Bishop Boulevard and Harvest Drive.
3:55 p.m. — A suspicious circumstance was reported on the 800 block of Northwest Palouse View Court.
5:37 p.m. — An officer responded to a request for a welfare check on the 300 block of Southeast Dexter Street.
5:41 p.m. — Emergency personnel responded to reports that a person was choking on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue.
Friday
12:40 a.m. — A suspicious person was reported near the intersection of Northeast Colorado and B streets.
WSU POLICE
Thursday
9:18 p.m. — Two people were warned for cannabis use on the 200 block of Southeast Waller Way Mall.
10:11 p.m. — An officer warned one person for possession of cannabis.
WHITMAN SHERIFF
Thursday
4:09 p.m. — Malicious damage to a motor home was reported on Whelan Road, north of Pullman.
MOSCOW POLICE
Thursday
7:45 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West A and North Almon streets.
8:19 a.m. — A noninjury traffic accident was reported on West Third and South Jackson streets.
1:31 p.m. — A young moose was reported in the area of the 600 block of North Eisenhower Street.
7:11 p.m. — A hit-and-run collision was reported on the 200 block of North Washington Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Thursday
9:57 p.m. — A 24-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of DUI on Hallet and Second streets in Juliaetta.