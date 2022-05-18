MOSCOW POLICE

Monday

10 a.m. — A lock on a Rodeo Drive storage unit was reportedly cut and two televisions were stolen from the unit.

4:06 p.m. — A patient was transported to the hospital with a possible broken collarbone following a vehicle collision on Main and E streets.

8:15 p.m. — A woman was transported to Gritman Medical Center following a welfare check on the 600 block of North Almon Street.

10:34 p.m. — A 52-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of vehicle burglary and petit theft at Pizza Hut.

LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

7:15 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Fir Street in Potlatch.

11:19 a.m. — A medical emergency was reported on Headrick Road in Potlatch.

PULLMAN POLICE

Monday

8:06 a.m. — A welfare check was requested for the 1200 block of Northwest Nye Street.

6:33 p.m. — An officer responded to a report of a stolen wallet at Walmart.

10:12 p.m. — A 37-year-old man was arrested for suspicion of theft at Walmart.

WSU POLICE

Monday

8:53 p.m. — Suspicious activity was reported on the 1400 block of Northeast Terrell Mall.

WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF

Monday

2:44 p.m. — A welfare check was reported on Country Club Road in Pullman.

7:15 p.m. — A noninjury accident was reported on Hume Road in Colfax.

