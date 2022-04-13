MOSCOW POLICE
Monday
8:03 a.m. — A woman on Pleasant Place stated her boyfriend threatened her over text.
10:27 a.m. — Property damage was reported on the 100 block of South Almon Street.
3:40 p.m. — Trespassing was reported on the 1200 block of Creekside Lane.
8:16 p.m. — Property damage was reported on the 300 block of East Main Street.
LATAH COUNTY SHERIFF
Monday
10:38 a.m. — A noninjury collision was reported on Walnut and Beech streets in Genesee.
12:59 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on Elm and Chestnut streets in Genesee.
7:45 p.m. — A vehicle slid off the road on U.S. Highway 95 in Genesee.